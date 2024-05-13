Qatar’s health minister inaugurates blood donation centre at HMC

The Qatar National Blood Donation Centre serves as the primary source of blood and its components for all governmental and private hospitals in Qatar.

The new Qatar National Blood Donation Center was inaugurated at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) on Sunday by the Gulf nation’s Health Minister Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari.

The two halls in the newly established facility will be dedicated to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sheikh Eid Charitable Foundation Sheikh Eid bin Mohammad Al Thani, in acknowledgement of the Eid Charity’s support to the centre.

Dr Al Kuwari emphasised the pivotal role of the blood donation centre in promoting HMC’s Blood Donation Program while ensuring a more comfortable experience for donors.

“Safe blood and blood products as well as their transfusion are a critical aspect of care in our healthcare system. They save lives and improve the health and quality of life for many patients every day,” said Al Kuwari.

It also boasts a substantial 38 blood collection beds, which marks an increase of more than triple the number of beds from the previous blood donor centre.

Also part of this centre are advanced services such as Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and dedicated spaces for therapeutic phlebotomy, stem cell collection, and platelet apheresis.

The amenities at the centre will accommodate nine medical interview/assessment rooms for males and three for females, along with 18 male and eight female donation beds, and 12 beds designated for platelet collection.

The upcoming capabilities of the Qatar National Blood Donation Center will include the freezing of rare blood groups and phenotypes, alongside red cell genotyping.

The lifespan of blood lasts for 42 days from the collection date, “so having a regular source of blood donations is vital,” Chairperson of HMC’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology Dr Einas Al Kuwari said.

Einas Al Kuwari added that a single unit of donated blood can potentially benefit a minimum of three patients when separated into distinct blood components.

“We thank regular blood donors for their contribution and look forward to welcoming them to this new state-of-the-art Center,” she said.