Want to boost your startup’s productivity? Here’s how technology can help

Here are ways CEOs can integrate technology and digital solutions into their overarching growth strategy

In today’s modern era, finding the right tactics to expand your startup can be pretty challenging, especially with mounting technology and fast-changing trends social media offers.

If business owners are not vigilant enough to always be informed on how to keep their team happy and working efficiently, the start-up can lose potential for growth and may quickly find itself lost among its competitors.

The growing awareness on exploitation of labourers by companies makes it much harder to tie down talents, leading to what has become known as the Great Resignation.

Overworking employees with numerous tasks to keep business running on a budget can result in losing staff in a split second, making it much harder to keep up with the industry’s rapid pace.

Obviously, that is never the goal.

Since more businesses than ever struggle to find and keep people, founders of small startups often find themselves forced to take on many challenging jobs they may not be particularly skilled in.

They, then become trapped trying to figure out the best ways to complete routine duties rather than concentrating more on the various ways to better govern the firm from the top down.

Now, with all of that in mind, this is where technology comes in handy. There are so many ways and tactics online to enhance productivity and help keep your business on track with minimum work.

So, for those looking to expand their business, here’s how CEOs can use technology to optimise their company’s operations.

Outsourcing: can’t do it? find someone who can

One of the best strategies to keep your business moving forward if you’re short on skills is to outsource some of the work you have on your table. This means that you can discover skillful and professional people online within your budget to help out with some of the tasks, taking them completely off your plate.

Outsourcing has become super popular lately thanks to the numerous freelancing platforms online.

Businesses are aware of the advantages of outsourcing work, such as having access to a skilled labour pool without necessarily having to pay the same perks as you would for full-time employees.

Outsourcing may be a huge asset for growing startups looking to cut down on costs.

Due to the freelancer or contractor’s prior knowledge of the job’s requirements, you don’t have to spend money on training or onboarding. Instead, all you need to do to get started is to agree on the project’s specifications and your financial obligations. At the very least, outsourcing enables you to continue short-term financial and operational growth.

Keep your customers

Without a system that enables you to connect with and retain customers, growing your business would be impossible. While you want to attract new customers, it’s equally crucial that your old ones have a reason to return.

This is where technology comes in handy.

There are many systems for customer assistance that can help users resolve any problems via text, chat, forums, online dictionaries, or even over the phone. There is further analytics software available to measure client loyalty or lengthen customer relationships with a business.

Systems can also assist in drawing in prospects and directing them toward the sales funnel, relieving you of a significant amount of labour.

One useful cloud-based software is Pipedrive. The company makes it easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to better manage their sales pipeline, and drive more closed deals.

Users are able to input information and manage deals right away thanks to the software’s clear layout and simplicity.

Cut on IT charge and embrace cloud computing

Through the provision of cutting-edge tools without the high expense typically associated with large enterprise software programs, cloud-based technologies assist organisations in keeping up with technological advancements.

One huge park web-based technologies have is indefinite data storage or multiuser collaboration on a single document. Because backups, tuning, and updates are part of the package, cloud technologies eliminate a huge need for IT personnel.

Owners of small businesses have 24/7 access to their data from anywhere, and there is no need for long-term commitments because these products are frequently free or pay-as-you-go.

Market research made easy

If you want to guide your business to success, market research is one of those jobs you can’t just overlook.

When done properly, research enables you to comprehend the problems that your target market is experiencing and to develop plans that will set you apart from the competition. You can quickly create a brand that people want to associate with and be a part of with the right plan.

This ‘research’ step is often done manually, but thanks to technology, that is not needed as much. Proxies, in this area, are life savers.

Business owners can scrape millions of websites simultaneously and gather vast amounts of information using a proxy, saving hours and hours of overwhelming work. After the data is gathered, you can then examine them and discover areas that may be of interest to you and your company.

You may then utilise market research in a way that no one else has by combining it with the strength of outsourcing.