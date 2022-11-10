Wales prepares for World Cup with squad list

The final 26 players have been announced for the Wales national football team, debuting their first appearance in 64 years.

Coach Rob Page will lead his team to Qatar, where the biggest sporting event will take global stage.

Captaining the national team, Gareth Bale is leading his team for the very time in decades.

Wales is geared up and ready to play one of its most challenging group stages yet. The team will arrive 16 November and then head to their base camp in Delta Hotels City Centre.

Wales only previously competed in one World Cup, in Sweden in 1958, when they were defeated by Brazil in the quarterfinals.

On Monday, 21 November, Wales will play their first match in Qatar against the United States on the second day of the competition at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Wales’ second group game against Iran will take place on 25 November, while the group’s final game against England will take place on 29 November at 7pm, both at the same location.

Squad list