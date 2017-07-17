Vodafone Qatar network down due to “technical issues”

Vodafone / Facebook

Vodafone Qatar has confirmed that its network has “technical issues,” leading to a loss of service for customers.

In a tweet this morning, the company acknowledged the problem and said that it was working to resolve the issue, which it said “might affect access to our network.”

The company also thanked its customers for their patience.

However, it did not provide any time-frame for when the service might return to normal, or explain why its network was down.

Customer frustration

Many of Vodafone Qatar’s customers have taken to social media to express their annoyance at the lengthy lack of service.

We cant really understand how is it possible for the whole network to be down and for this long. Huge failure! — Dr.Khalid (@DrKhalidQatar) July 17, 2017

Absolutely embarrassing that the network has been down this long. Done with @VodafoneQatar, this was the final straw. Hello @OoredooQatar — Omar Sultan (@omarsultan_) July 17, 2017

Called 8007110 for 3 hours, only to hear an "important" nonsense announcement about "network upgrades". Very misleading. — Stephen Spencer (@spencersj) July 17, 2017

