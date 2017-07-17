Vodafone Qatar network down due to “technical issues”
Vodafone Qatar has confirmed that its network has “technical issues,” leading to a loss of service for customers.
In a tweet this morning, the company acknowledged the problem and said that it was working to resolve the issue, which it said “might affect access to our network.”
The company also thanked its customers for their patience.
However, it did not provide any time-frame for when the service might return to normal, or explain why its network was down.
Customer frustration
Many of Vodafone Qatar’s customers have taken to social media to express their annoyance at the lengthy lack of service.
We’ll keep you posted on developments. Thoughts?
