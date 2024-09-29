Vodafone offers free calls and texts to Lebanon until October 3

Since the Israel-Hezbollah cross-border attacks on October 8, at least 1,640 people – including 104 children and 194 women – have been killed in Lebanon.

In light of Israel’s ongoing attacks in Lebanon, Vodafone Qatar has announced that all calls and SMS services to Lebanon (+961) will be free of charge until October 3, in an effort to help keep loved ones connected.

Israeli air strikes on Lebanon, which began last week, have continued on Sunday, killing 11 people in the Bekaa Valley northeast of the country.

The death toll has reached more than 700 people since Israel began its war last Monday. At least 50 of those killed were children, and more than 5,000 have been injured.

According to Lebanon’s caretaker Public Health Minister Firas Abiad, the total death toll since the beginning of Israel and Hezbollah’s cross-border fighting on October 8 has reached 1,640 people, including 104 children and 194 women.

Lebanon has declared three days of mourning for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, after he was killed in an Israeli attack on several residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Friday.

Abbas Nilforoushan, the deputy for operations of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was also killed in the attack.

The Israeli army claimed to have killed a senior Hezbollah figure, Nabil Kaouk, although Hezbollah has yet to confirm this.

Nasser Yassin, the minister overseeing Lebanon’s crisis response, told Reuters that approximately one million people have been displaced by Israeli attacks, with hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes since Friday.