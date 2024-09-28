Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli attack

Hezbollah has confirmed Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Dahiyeh in Beirut on Friday.

Israeli Occupation Forces have killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah according to a statement by the Lebanese group. Nasrallah was killed in a mass airstrike on residential apartments in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh in Beirut on Friday.

“His Eminence, the Master of Resistance, the righteous servant, has passed away to be with his Lord and to His pleasure as a great martyr,” said Hezbollah in a statement.

The statement added: “His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whose path he led for nearly thirty years, during which he led them from victory to victory.”

The Lebanese group said it will continue to face Israel in support of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.

Nasrallah stood as Hezbollah’s Secretary-General since 1992 until his assassination in Dahiyeh on Friday.

Israeli forces also claimed to have killed senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki as well as other Hezbollah commanders during airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut.

Lebanon’s National News Agency has said that an Iranian cargo plane attempted to land in the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Saturday, but the control tower had received a threat from Israeli forces that the plane would be bombed should it touch the tarmac.

Following the allegations of Nasrallah’s death, Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran to protest against Israel’s atrocities against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a statement saying “the massacre of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed the savage nature” of Israel and “the short-sightedness” of its leaders.

Since Monday, Israel has aggressively continued to bomb several areas in southern Lebanon as well as the country’s capital Beirut which killed over 700 people, at least 50 of which were children, and injured more than 5,000.

Tens of thousands were forced to flee southern Lebanon, seeking shelter wherever they can in the country’s north.

“More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a post on X. “Well over 200,000 are displaced inside Lebanon,” he added.

In statement made on the Lebanese group’s Telegram channel, Hezbollah claimed its third, fourth and fifth attacks on Israeli positions on Saturday.

Hezbollah has revealed it targeted a group of Israeli soldiers at the “al-Sadah” military site and at the northern Israeli towns of Sa’ar and Rosh Pina. Israeli forces say that rocket sirens have gone off in Safed and the Upper Galilee.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaging in intense cross-border fighting since October 8.

During Israeli air strikes on an apartment block in Beirut, six people were killed, among them senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi.

As a response, Hezbollah launched a long-range missile at the Mossad headquarters on the nears outskirts of Tel Aviv, their farthest strike to date.