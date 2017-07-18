Vodafone CEO: Parts being flown into Qatar to restore network

Vodafone

As Vodafone Qatar customers find themselves without service for a second day, the company’s CEO has spoken out, pleading for patience and apologizing for the disruption.

Shedding a bit more light on what happened, Ian Gray said a network upgrade went wrong on Monday.

“Yes we have a backup, but unfortunately the backup went wrong as well,” he added.

كلمة إيان جراي – الرئيس التنفيذي فودافون قطر

Statement from Ian Gray – CEO Vodafone Qatar pic.twitter.com/dEDCoPH4nq — Vodafone Qatar (@VodafoneQatar) July 18, 2017

Currently, Vodafone Qatar is collaborating with people from around the world to fix the problem, and is also flying in parts to help restore the network, Gray said.

No timeline

However, he did not specify when service would actually return.

“Everything is happening as quickly as it possibly can,” he said, apologizing for the “aggravation and frustration” customers must be feeling and hinting at compensation.

“We will be doing something about that, but the first focus has to be to get this fixed, get everything up and running and give you the service that we want to give you – the service that you deserve.”

In a statement, Vodafone pledged to announce a compensation plan “within 24 hours of service restoration.”

After going down early Monday morning, Vodafone was able to partially restore 2G services last night.

Our 2G network has been partially restored allowing customers to now make calls in some areas to other Vodafone numbers (1/5) — Vodafone Qatar (@VodafoneQatar) July 18, 2017

But customers today continued to complain about not being able to make phone calls or access the internet via Vodafone.

This is the worst outage the provider has seen since it entered Qatar’s market in 2009, ending Ooredoo’s monopoly.

Vodafone has been given until Thursday to report to the country’s telecom regulator about what happened. It must also present a plan to prevent such disruptions in the future.

