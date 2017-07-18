CRA: Vodafone Qatar customers entitled to compensation for outage
A government body has launched an inquiry after Vodafone Qatar customers were left without service for more than 18 hours yesterday.
Vodafone’s network was partially restored on Monday evening and the company said it had been working through the night to bring it fully up to speed today.
The company now has three days to send a detailed investigation report to the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).
In a statement yesterday, the CRA added that Vodafone is “bound by its license to provide customers with appropriate compensation for this disruption of service.”
Outrage
According to Vodafone, its network went down due to “technical issues” following a “critical service upgrade” early Monday morning.
The telecom provider did not provide any other updates however, or an accurate timeframe for when its network would be restored.
This lack of communication irked many of its 1.5 million customers. Some have even threatened to switch to competitor Ooredoo.
Vodafone now has until July 20 to tell the CRA:
- What caused the outage;
- To what extent it affected customers;
- What steps were taken to resolve the issue; and
- What measures will be put in place to prevent such outages from happening again.
