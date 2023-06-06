Vision Pro: Apple unveils new augmented reality headset

Apple Vision Pro joins the lineup of new products introduced by CEO Tim Cook in his keynote address.

Apple unveiled its newest product in years during an event on Monday, the $3,499 mixed-reality Vision Pro headset.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through, and not at,” CEO Tim Cook said of the device, which looks like glasses from Ready Player One.

Users of the Vision Pro will be able to select content inside the goggles with their eyes, watch movies, and play games. Combined with an Apple keyboard, this device can also be used as a traditional computer. Users can enter a fully immersive mode with different surrounding altogether or can be partially immersed with an AR screen and visible surroundings.

The glasses are controlled through eye trackers and hand gestures. Multiple infrared sensors detect your eyes, which can be used to select and focus. Flicking fingers also allow for scrolling through, as there are no remotes, controllers, or buttons.

The headgear is made of glass and aluminum framing, and a strap that is cloth lined and set to custom fit different head sizes.

Part of the setup is creating a scanned digital persona to interact with others. For instance, a hyperrealistic avatar of the user’s eye would still be visible while wearing the headset. Additionally, the avatar would be online when going for a FaceTime call.

Other new features include the ability to record 3D video and hyper-spatial awareness.

The product is integrated with the Apple ecosystem as it allows for AR projection from MacBook screens.

The system uses two state-of-the-art chips, M2 and R1, as it moves away from its partnership with Intel.

“Wealthy, techie early adopters will buy the Vision Pro in droves, but still years to move the needle for the mammoth Apple,” said David Rolfe, a chief investment officer of Wedgewood Partners

The AR/VR glasses will be launched early next year. They will directly compete against Meta’s Quest Pro, which is three times cheaper and holds nearly 80% of the AR and VR market.

Additionally, the release of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and the new M2 Ultra were also announced, allowing for better definition specs for Mac products across the board.

An upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air, dubbed the thinnest laptop for its size, was also part of the WDCC announcement.