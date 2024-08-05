Venus aligns with Regulus in Qatar’s skies

Observers can expect to see Venus shining brightly, with Regulus positioned nearby in the western sky shortly after sunset.

The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has announced on X that Venus will align with Regulus today, Monday, Aug. 5. Venus will be positioned just 1.8 degrees north of Regulus in the skies over Qatar and the Arab region.

Venus, often referred to as the “Evening Star” or “Morning Star,” is the second planet from the Sun. Venus is easily visible to the naked eye and has been a subject of fascination for millennia. Its thick atmosphere reflects sunlight, making it one of the brightest objects in the sky.

Speaking to the Qatar New Agency, Dr. Bashir Marzouk, an astronomical expert at QCH confirmed that Qatar residents can witness mergence after sunset on Monday. The sunset for Venus will occur at 6:18 pm, while Regulus will set at 7:10 pm local time in Doha.

Marzouk also recommended observing this phenomenon away from environmental and light pollution.

Regulus, on the other hand, is a fixed star located in the constellation Leo. The star also known as the “Heart of the Lion“, holds a special place in ancient mythology and astrological traditions. It’s a complex quadruple star system bright enough to be seen.

This alignment provides a unique chance for photographs whilst validating the precision of astronomical calculations and aiding local astronomy enthusiasts in identifying celestial objects visible each night in Qatar’s skies.