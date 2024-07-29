Qatar’s skies light up with Delta Draconid Meteors

This annual phenomenon is set to reach its peak on Monday evening, July 29, extending into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has confirmed that residents of the Northern Hemisphere, including those in Qatar, are in for a celestial treat, the Delta Draconid meteor shower.

What are the Delta Draconids?

The Delta Draconids owe their name to the constellation Draco, the mythical dragon. These meteors originate from the debris left behind by Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner during its elliptical journey around the sun. As our planet intersects this cosmic trail, the meteors plunge into our atmosphere, creating a celestial fireworks display.

When and where to Look?

Tonight, July 29, 2024, marks the meteor shower’s zenith. Set your alarms for the witching hours, between midnight and dawn, when the show reaches its crescendo.

To catch the meteors in action, face the southeastern horizon. Find a cozy spot away from city lights and environmental pollution, perhaps on a rooftop or a quiet beach.

Unlike elusive comets or distant galaxies, the Delta Draconids require no telescopes or binoculars. Simply gaze upward, and let your eyes adjust to the darkness.

Astronomical expert at QCH, Dr. Bashir Marzouk, highlighted the meteor shower is expected to have a rate of around 20 meteors per hour.