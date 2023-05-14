US praises Qatar’s ‘robust’ de-escalation efforts in Gaza as truce comes into effect

At least 33 Palestinians in Gaza were killed during the latest Israeli attacks.

The United States has welcomed Qatar’s de-escalation efforts in Gaza following a five-day brutal Israeli aggression that ended with an Egypt-brokered truce.

In a statement, the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller welcomed a ceasefire that came into effect at 10pm in Palestine on Saturday.

“The United States commends Egypt’s crucial role in mediating the ceasefire agreement, which will prevent the further loss of civilian lives. We also recognise Qatar’s robust efforts to de-escalate the situation and end the hostilities, as well as the international community’s support for the ceasefire,” Miller said.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ Receives Phone Call from US Secretary of State#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/31DZYhSItG — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) May 13, 2023

The latest developments in Gaza was discussed in a phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Al Thani discussed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for Qatar’s partnership and important efforts to de-escalate violence throughout the recent hostilities,” Miller said in another statement.

Separately, Qatar’s foreign ministry said Sheikh Mohammed held a phone call with Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry on the matter.

“The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed, during the call, the State of Qatar’s condemnation of the Israeli bombardment of civilian facilities and homes in Gaza, and its welcome to the cease-fire agreement reached today [Saturday],” Doha’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The truce came into effect following intensive discussions between Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations to end the latest round of Israeli attacks on the besieged city.

Last week, Israel launched another deadly attack on Gaza, killing at least 33 Palestinians, including six children. According to Gaza’s media office, 60% of the wounded are women and children.

Israel claimed that it targeted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement and threatened to kill its senior members.

Footage that emerged online showed Israel targeting several residential buildings and completely damaging more than 50 housing units, per figures shared by Palestine’s news agency (Wafa).

According to Wafa, 1,000 housing units were partially damaged and about 50 units were declared uninhabitable.

Israel’s offensive also posed a major threat to Gaza’s fragile electricity supply after both Karam Abu Salem and Erez border crossings were closed, leading to a lack of fuel supplies

Israel said it will reopen the crossings on Sunday as the US said it urges “the swift delivery of fuel and other crucial supplies to Gaza” where civilians have been left with less than 10 hours of electricity.

Gaza has been under an illegal air, land and sea siege by Israel since 2007, depriving its 2.3 million population of access to basic resources.