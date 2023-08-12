US health regulator approves first ever postpartum depression pill

At least 1-in-10 women will experience PPD after giving birth, with an estimate of 50% of mothers not receiving medical diagnosis despite displaying symptoms.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first ever pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD), representing a breakthrough in treating the major depressive disorder.

On Friday, the FDA announced the approval of Zurzuvae, manufactured by Biogen and Sage Therapeutics after multiple trials involving women with PPD.

The mental disorder affects women following childbirth or during later stages of their pregnancy, leading to cognitive impairment or suicidal ideation.

According to the FDA, the only treatment available is an IV injection that is provided by health providers, though the latest drug is expected to be commercially available later this year.

“Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which women experience sadness, guilt, worthlessness—even, in severe cases, thoughts of harming themselves or their child,” Tiffany R. Farchione, M.D., director of the Division of Psychiatry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said.

Some of Zurzuvae’s side effects include impact the ability to drive as it could cause drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, in addition to urinary infection and fatigue. The drug may also cause suicidal thoughts and behaviour, the FDA explained.

“Women should use effective contraception while taking, and for one week after taking, Zurzuvae,” the drug agency advised.

During the two separate studies, patients who took Zurzuvae had presented a change in depressive symptoms on measurements on the 17-item Hamilton depression rating scale in comparison to the placebo groups.

The effect of the treatment was maintained for 42 days, or four weeks, after the last dose, the FDA said. The daily recommended dose is 50mg, once everyday for 14 days in the evening with a heavy meal.

“Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings,” the FDA said, warning of PPD’s ability to disrupt maternal-infant bond.

PPD is a significant mental health disorder that threatens the lives of new mothers, with at least 10-15% of women globally suffering from it. In 2012, a study conducted in Qatar showed that the local prevalence of PPD was 17.6%.

At least 1-in-10 women will experience PPD after giving birth, with an estimate of 50% of mothers not receiving medical diagnosis despite displaying symptoms.

On the brighter side, 80% of women with PPD will fully recover, though health professionals stressed the need for psychological support for a healthy recovery.