Tragic infanticide spotlights ‘postpartum psychosis’: What is it and how to prevent it?

Postpartum psychosis includes hallucinations and delusions that alter a mother’s perception of reality. Here’s how to seek help.

A Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children has brought attention to a rare condition that, according to mental health advocates, is shrouded in shame and frequently prevents mothers from seeking treatment.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was allegedly experiencing postpartum psychosis when she strangled her three young children before attempting to kill herself. To her, she was ‘saving them.’

Her story quickly went viral on social media platforms, predominately on TikTok, with thousands of women and mothers rushing to defend Clancy, many of whom claimed that not enough resources or awareness are being spread about the symptoms of PPP.

Her story started a dialogue about the importance of post-pregnancy care for mothers all around the world.

“Women who have a baby are expected in our society to love that baby immediately,” Dr. Phillip Resnick, a professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University, explained to NBC Boston.

“If someone has postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis, they may not feel the natural maternal feelings, then they feel guilty and are reluctant to even tell their husband or their obstetrician or pediatrician about their feelings.”

According to experts, some mothers may experience thoughts of harming oneself or others, especially their children. Michele Davidson, a postpartum psychosis expert and board member of Postpartum Support International, told NBC that 5% to 4% of mothers with postpartum psychosis will make an attempt at suicide or commit infanticide.

These mothers frequently kill in the mistaken belief that they are saving their kids from a worse outcome. In a way, they are not mentally aware of what they are doing.

“In nearly all the cases that are true postpartum psychosis, there really is not malicious intent,” she said. “It’s basically these women trying to save their babies or take their babies with them to heaven.”

What is postpartum psychosis?

After giving birth, a person may experience postpartum psychosis, a condition in which hallucinations and delusions alter their perception of reality and may even lead them to harm themselves or their children.

Although the condition is treatable, experts advise seeking emergency psychiatric care given the severity of the symptoms. However, little to no awareness is being given to the condition despite many mothers around the world suffering silently from it.

According to Postpartum Support International, postpartum psychosis is the most severe mood disorder that can occur after giving birth and it also happens in 1 or 2 out of every 1,000 deliveries. Though they can appear later, the symptoms usually appear suddenly and within the first few days or weeks following childbirth.

Its symptoms include hallucinations, delusions, irritability, paranoia, restlessness, and rapid mood swings.

Clancy’s case

Clancy, according to NBC Boston, also experienced postpartum depression, a type of depression that can prevent a mother from developing a bond with her child. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, postpartum depression affects about 1 in every 8 mothers.

This is one of many mood disorders that can develop after childbirth. Another, postpartum anxiety, causes anxiety that is so debilitating that it impairs the ability of new mothers to function. Its prevalence is estimated to affect 10% of mothers, according to the advocacy group Postpartum Support International.

Her husband, Patrick, said in a statement made public on Saturday that his wife was battling an undisclosed illness and begged for forgiveness for her following the deaths of their three children—3-year-old Dawson, 8-month-old Callan, and daughters Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving,” he wrote. “All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Speak up

According to Dr. Phillip Resnick, a professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University, asking for assistance can be challenging for many people, he told NBC.

Given the nature of motherhood, it is hard for many people to come forward, and if they do, they are often misunderstood. A study conducted in 2020 stated that there’s little to no awareness regarding the prevalence and risk factors for postpartum depression among Arab mothers, and stated ‘more’ needs to be done to keep mothers safe.

Laila, a now-mother of three year old Layl, said that she was experiencing several ‘unusual’ and ‘dangerous’ thoughts after giving birth to her baby, but due to family pressure and conceived cultural ideas, she was unable to speak up.

“I would get thoughts about harming my baby or harming myself. It was one of the hardest periods of my life. I loved my baby. But… the thoughts.. they cripple you. No one knows how hard it is except those who went through the same thing,” she told Doha News.

Fortunately for Laila, her husband was supportive, and never left her side until she was able to be mentally stable. She was also able to seek professional support from Hamad hospital, who later referred her to experts in Sidra Hospital.

Seeking help in Qatar

Experts say that planning ahead with obstetrician-gynecologists can help pregnant people reduce their risk of postpartum psychosis.

Fortunately in Qatar, efforts have been made to support mothers after giving birth.

The comprehensive psychological and psychiatric care, counseling, and support offered by Sidra Medicine’s women’s mental health services are personalised to address the specific mental healthcare requirements of women.

Its Perinatal Mental Health Clinic is designated for pregnant and postnatal women experiencing emotional difficulties and any mental illness.

“Treatment and care are provided to women, their infants and families during the perinatal period, which includes the time from when a couple plan their pregnancy through the pregnancy and the first year of a baby’s life,” the hospital said on its website.