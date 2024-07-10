China leads the world in adoption of generative AI, survey shows

From healthcare and finance to manufacturing and entertainment, Chinese companies are harnessing generative AI to enhance efficiency and drive economic growth.

Chinese companies are leading the way in the experimentation of generative AI (GenAI), but they’re still behind the U.S. when it comes to full implementation, according to a new survey.

In a comprehensive survey of 1,600 decision-makers in industries worldwide by U.S AI and analytics software company SAS and Coleman Parkes Research, 83% of Chinese companies surveyed were found to be either running initial tests or having fully implemented the technology.

That’s much higher than the United Kingdom’s 70%, followed by the United States at 65% and Australia at 63%.

The industries surveyed included banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail and energy.

However, U.S. companies led the race regarding integration, with 24% of their companies fully implementing the tech — compared to 19% in China and 11% in the UK.

The report also highlights China’s dominance in intellectual property.

Over 38,000 GenAI patents were filed between 2014 and 2023, dwarfing the 6,276 filed by the US.

The adoption comes as a reaction to OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch in late 2022; Chinese tech giants and startups quickly developed their own solutions.