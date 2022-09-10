UK embassy opens condolence book for Queen Elizabeth in Qatar

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent his condolences to the British royal family and people on Thursday.

In honouring the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s, the British embassy in Qatar will be holding a Service of Commemoration on Thursday 15 September, at 7pm in the Anglican Church of the Epiphany at the Religious Complex.

Attendance at the service will require pre-registration with the British Embassy. An announcement with details of how to register will be issued by the embassy soon.

Further to this, condolence books will be open to all visitors at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Fateh Al Khair room, from Sunday 11th September to Thursday 15th September, from 10am-4pm, and Saturday 17th September to Sunday 18th September, at the same time.

The embassy has also noted that flowers may also be left at the Ritz-Carlton.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has died aged 96, a Buckingham Palace statement confirmed on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement read.

News of the monarch’s death has sent shockwaves around the world, particularly in Qatar which shares strong relations with the United Kingdom.

“This is a time of great sadness for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and many , many people across the world, including here in Qatar.

The late Queen leaves a hole in our hearts but also a strong and inspiring legacy on which His Majesty King Charles and we will build. We will honour her memory here in Qatar in the days ahead by our service in support of those who come to pay their respects, offer their condolences and to take part in commemorative events,” the British Ambassador to Qatar, Jon Wilks CMG, told Doha News.

‘The world lost a great human symbol’

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent his condolences.

“Sincere condolences to the British royal family and its friendly people on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing the world lost a great human symbol,” the Qatari leader tweeted.

“During her busy career, she was a source of inspiration and nobility, and solid and constructive relations with Qatar that strengthened the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two peoples,” the amir added.

Sheikh Tamim met the queen during a visit to Windsor in March.

Queen Elizabeth II had previously travelled to Qatar in 1979 on an official state visit that saw her inaugurate and establish the Doha English Speaking School [DESS].

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the queen met then-amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on the three day visit.

Qatar leaders ‘old and valued friends’ to Queen Elizabeth

More than a decade earlier in 2010, the queen delivered a speech at the Qatar State Banquet in Windsor in which she welcomed Sheikh Hamad and Sheikha Mozah as “old and valued friends”.

“The State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, as well as our two families, have been in close touch with each other for a long time,” the queen said in her speech, noting she has “vivid memories of my visit to Qatar in 1979.”

“My two sons, Charles and Andrew, have come to know Qatar well, and they have described to me how impressed they are by the massive developments taking place throughout the State.

“These have been made possible by the far-sighted development of your energy resources. I am delighted that so many British companies have been involved in this enterprise,” she added.

The monarch also praised Qatar’s approach to the responsibilities of leadership; the promotion of peace, the encouragement of education and culture, and your far-sighted and enlightened plans for the future of your country as an open and tolerant society.”

“Qatar is known for the welcome it provides to visitors,” she added at the time, saying ” I hope you, your family and all the people of Qatar will always look upon the United Kingdom as a home from home.”