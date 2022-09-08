Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II served as monarch for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has died aged 96, a Buckingham Palace statement confirmed on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement read.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The monarch’s eldest son Charles, who formerly served as the Prince of Wales, will now lead as king and head of 14 Commonwealth countries around the world.

The announcement came shortly after reports said her family was concerned over her health and noted she was under medical supervision at Balmoral – her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a previous statement said.

News of her ill health prompted all of her children, including Prince Charles, to travel to Scotland to be by her side. She has been in Scotland for a summer break since July.

The queen, aged 96, had earlier on Thursday withdrawn from commitments after doctors had advised her to rest.

Just a day earlier, the queen had appointed Lizz Truss as the country’s new prime minister from Balmoral, avoiding travel to Buckingham Palace in London where she would usually meet with new PM’s.

News of the monarch’s death has sent shockwaves around the world, particularly in Qatar which shares strong relations with the United Kingdom.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent his condolences.

“Sincere condolences to the British royal family and its friendly people on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing the world lost a great human symbol,” the Qatari leader tweeted.

“During her busy career, she was a source of inspiration and nobility, and solid and constructive relations with Qatar that strengthened the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two peoples,” the amir added.

Sheikh Tamim met the queen during a visit to Windsor in March.

Queen Elizabeth II had previously travelled to Qatar in 1979 on an official state visit that saw her inaugurate and establish the Doha English Speaking School [DESS].

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the queen met then-amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on the three day visit.

More than a decade earlier in 2010, the queen delivered a speech at the Qatar State Banquet in Windsor in which she welcomed Sheikh Hamad and Sheikha Mozah as “old and valued friends”.

[Queen Elizabeth II during the opening of DESS in Qatar]

“The State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, as well as our two families, have been in close touch with each other for a long time,” the queen said in her speech, noting she has “vivid memories of my visit to Qatar in 1979.”

“My two sons, Charles and Andrew, have come to know Qatar well, and they have described to me how impressed they are by the massive developments taking place throughout the State.

“These have been made possible by the far-sighted development of your energy resources. I am delighted that so many British companies have been involved in this enterprise,” she added.

At the time, the queen commended Qatar on its efforts to help resolve regional conflicts in Lebanon, Darfur and Yemen.

“You have a particular ability to bring people together to reach consensus on difficult issues. I welcome the fact that we continue to work together on these issues,” she said.

The monarch also said praised Qatar’s |approach to the responsibilities of leadership; the promotion of peace, the encouragement of education and culture, and your far-sighted and enlightened plans for the future of your country as an open and tolerant society.”

“Qatar is known for the welcome it provides to visitors,” she added at the time, saying ” I hope you, your family and all the people of Qatar will always look upon the United Kingdom as a home from home.”