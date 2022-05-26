UAE private jet firms to provide charter flights to Doha during FIFA World Cup

Some of the leading UAE-based private jet operators have announced that special flights to Doha will be available during the matches between November and December.

With less than six months until the FIFA World Cup begins, DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has announced that it will offer special charter flights from Dubai to Doha for football fans.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between UAE’s Al-Futtaim and Stuttgart based DC Aviation, and will be providing fans with the option of taking a private jet to the Qatari capital instead of a regular airline flight.

“The round-trip flights to the biggest sporting spectacle in the world which starts on November 21 offer UAE-based fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see their favourite team in action,” said the company in a statement.

The round-trip flights to the men’s tournament provide UAE based fans with an alternative way to travel, all while experiencing all of the excitement and spectrum of emotions that the fans enjoy.

Individuals, families, groups of friends, or even corporates wishing to entertain their VVIP clients and partners and arrive in Doha in style can take advantage of the unique charter flights from DCAF.

Prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, flight tickets from the United Arab Emirates to Qatar have skyrocketed, with economy class airfares increasing by about 1,900%.

According to the UAE’s Khaleej Times, airline data shows that a one-way economy class trip that used to cost around 360 QAR on May 25 now costs around 7,070 QAR on November 20, a day before the much-anticipated sporting event begins.

The 1,300 sqm of exclusive lounge area, which provides fans with the finest levels of luxury and privacy, as well as a spacious conference room, bathing rooms, and other amenities, add to the unforgettable experience.

DCAF is not the only company offering these services, as Jetex, another Dubai-based private aircraft service, has received a slew of requests from eager customers.

Around 1.5 million people are expected to attend the upcoming international football event, according to World Cup organisers.

Due to the projected boost in demand, airlines have dramatically hiked their flight prices to Qatar during the tournament dates.

As of February, one-way rates on Qatar Airways from Argentina to Doha on November 20 had surpassed 17,000 QAR while tickets from England had risen to 5,000 QAR.

Airlines are also increasing capacity in crucial sectors, with state-owned Qatar Airways likely to benefit the most. During a virtual interview last week, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said, “There is a huge interest from other airlines to operate both scheduled and charter flights during the FIFA World Cup into Doha.”

To cope with the surge, Qatar has renovated its older airport, which served as the country’s commercial international flight hub until the opening of Hamad International in 2014.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the United Nations agreed in March to create a brand-new airspace for Qatar. During a surge in regional aviation traffic, the action is likely to offer the country operational control.