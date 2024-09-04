U.S. needs to “pressure” Netanyahu to reach deal, Hamas says

Statements made to Al Jazeera come as Israeli intelligence delegations and the Israeli PM seem to be at a standstill when it comes to Gaza ceasefire deal conditions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said that the U.S. administration is required to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal, stressing that Hamas will not abandon its demand for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor axis with Egypt.

Hamdan added that Hamas had not received any new proposal regarding the prisoner exchange deal, accusing the U.S. of using an evasive term when discussing a partial withdrawal from the Corridor.

Despite Netanyahu’s declaration on Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, Israeli mediators seem to have adopted a different attitude in recent talks.

Netanyahu insisted that keeping his troops on the narrow band bordering Egypt and Gaza was crucial to any ceasefire agreement as he claimed Hamas uses the corridor to smuggle arms into Gaza.

On Monday, Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea met with Qatar’s prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss attempts to strike a hostage deal.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that Israeli mediators in Doha claimed that Israel was prepared to to fully withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor in the second phase of the hostage deal.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby spoke to reporters of the urgency of a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza following the discovery of six dead captives in Rafah on Sunday, which he claimed Hamas was responsible for.

“Clearly what happened over the weekend underscores how important it is to get this done as quickly as possible,” Kirby said in a briefing.

Senior Hamas member Khalil Al-Hayya claimed that the six Israeli captives were killed by the occupation forces in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Tuesday highlighting its solidarity with Egypt after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Cairo had been allowing Hamas to smuggle arms through the Egyptian border.

Qatar claimed that Netanyahu “tried to use Egypt’s name to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.”

“The Israeli occupation’s approach based on an attempt to falsify facts and mislead world public opinion by repeating lies will ultimately lead to the demise of peace efforts and the expansion of violence in the region,” the statement added.

Among other countries to back Egypt were Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, all of which have released similar statements in response to the Israeli prime minister.

A recent YNET investigation by Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman revealed Netanyahu’s “deliberate sabotage” of reaching ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The report declared that a seven-page document was tabled by Israel in July, halting Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S.’s mediation efforts.

The three nations have been mediating for an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire.

Two rounds of negotiations have played out in Doha and Cairo last month as parties scramble to reach a deal following months of stalemate.