Top Qatar Museums to host cultural extravaganza in August

Delve into the creative frenzy of workshops, the interactive charm of clubs, the in-depth explorations of guided tours, and much more.

Qatar’s cultural landscape is set to burst into life with a planned roll out of extensive line-up of events, workshops, and exhibitions, Qatar Museums announced.

The premier cultural institution has curated free workshops, engaging clubs, and various activities during the month of August, all of which promise to trigger intrigue as well as promote education and entertainment.

From the visually stunning National Museum of Qatar and the vibrant Fire Station: Artist in Residence, to the sophisticated Museum of Islamic Art, the sports-centric 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and the contemporary Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art – every corner of the cultural sector is expected to spring to life.

Here’s everything to keep an eye on this August:

Fire Station: Artist in Residence:

Silkscreen: The Book Sleeve Edition with Zainab Al Shibani, 30 July – 3 August, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Children’s Book Illustration with Hassan Manasrah, 6 – 10 August, 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM.

Resin Art with Roula Saad, 13 – 17 August, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

Capturing Moments: Exploring the Art of Film Photography with Mohammed Al Hammadi & Sultan Al Jaber, 20 – 24 August, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

National Museum of Qatar

Families Exploration Journey, 19 August, 1:00 – 2:30 PM (English), 4:00 – 5:30 PM (Arabic).

Let’s Discover the Museum Collection! (For the Visually Impaired), 21 and 28 August, 1:00 – 2:30 PM (English), 4:00 – 5:30 PM (Arabic).

Junior Workshop Facilitator for Qatari Nationals or those born in Qatar aged between 13-19.

Museum of Islamic Art

Family Day – Geometry, 12 August, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Youth Day – Library Puzzles and Games, 12 August, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Planet Kids Club – The Blue Jackal, 29 August, 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Mughal Artifacts, 31 August, 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM.

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum:

3-2-1 Summer Sports Fun Factory, Every week until 25 August, 10 AM to 11:30 AM and 4 AM to 5:30 AM.

QOSM Guided Family Visit, 31 August, 10 AM – 11 PM.

QOSM Guided School Tours, Every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9 AM – 11 AM.

Storytime: The Path towards the Island, Every Saturday, 4:00 – 4:30 PM (English), 4:30 – 5:00 PM (Arabic).

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art: