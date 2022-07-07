Top 5 spots to snap pictures in Qatar: Explorest

Want to update your social media profile pictures? Doha News brings you the most Instagram-friendly places in Qatar!

Qatar has a lot to offer when it comes to snapping the perfect Instagram picture.

The Gulf nation is a photographer’s dream due to its various architecture, eye-catching public art projects, important cultural and educational institutions, and breathtaking views.

Here are some of these incredibly charming picturesque and Instagrammable spots around the country, according to a new app by Qatar Tourism.

QF Ceremonial Court

One of the most beautiful locations is closer than you think.

Situated in the heart of Education City, the ceremonial court has lighting like no other. The white geometric structure blends perfectly with the blue surroundings of the water and baby blue skies.

Designed by Pritzker-prize-winning Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, the location is on the side of the road when you enter Education City, so make sure to pay it a visit and enjoy the photoshoot.

Katara Mosque

Katara

If you like the more traditional look, then Katara mosque should definitely be on your list.

The building is by far one of the most stunning buildings in Qatar and boasts beautiful turquoise and purple mosaics to make any photos pop.

Smoke by Tony Smith

QM

Located in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Tony Smith’s ‘Smoke’ is a powerful art installation that was designed in 1967 by the American visionary.

Take a walk across the road and lay under the sculpture to experience its powerful stance where you can also gaze into Doha’s famour skyline through the geometric design.

JW Marriott Marquis Rooftop

TripAdvisor

Looking for more height in your pictures?

Head over to JW Marriot Marquis City Center’s rooftop for the most stunning picture for a real ‘top of the world’ view.

The rooftop gives you 360 views of the capital, including its skyline. For the ultimate, consider visiting during sunset for a real treat from more than 20-floors up.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

This museum is all about unique aesthetics.

founded in 2010, Mathaf offers a particularly Arab viewpoint on modern art.

From the 1840s to the present, the museum’s permanent collection includes more than 9,000 pieces created by eminent Arab painters- all perfect for an Instagram picture.

One particular spot you should keep an eye on is the shattered glass floor exhibit which will undoubtedly give you an unusual backdrop for your feed.