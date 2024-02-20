Tickets for world’s biggest tech summit in Doha sell out

The event’s impact extends globally, enabling businesses and individuals to work from anywhere while having their base in Qatar.

The Web Summit Qatar 2024, which will take place for the first time in the Middle East from February 26 to 29 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, has witnessed unprecedented global demand as all ticket categories sold out a week before the event begins.

Both partner and startup program passes reached full capacity over two weeks ago, surpassing initial expectations.

Among the distinguished attendees are representatives from tech giants such as Amazon, Meta, Google, Shell, Huawei, Snapchat, TikTok, and Whoop.

Startups like Replit, specialising in software development, also join the lineup.

Chairman of the Web Summit Qatar Organising Committee Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour Al Thani expressed enthusiasm about hosting the inaugural Middle East and Africa edition.

He emphasised the event’s significance in showcasing Qatar’s capabilities to a global audience and went on to stress its potential to attract international companies eager to establish a footprint in the region.

Regarding some of the high-profile representatives participating, Sheikh Jassim said that this turnout highlights Qatar’s ever-developing status as a global tech hub and the confidence industry leaders place in the summit’s value.

1,100 startups from 80 countries have been selected to participate. Participating startups represent nearly 30 industries, marking a historic level of global participation for a Web Summit debut. Countries such as the United States, Egypt, Brazil, Italy, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and India are also making a significant presence in the event.

Following Qatar’s active participation in the Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, the Gulf country is now gearing up to host the conference for the first time in the region over the next five years.