‘They got basketball leagues?’ Global sports stars react to ludicrous $1.1 billion Al Hilal offer for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future in Paris remains uncertain as he refuses to extend his contract.

Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal has made a world-record offer worth a total of $1.1 billion for one year to Kylian Mbappe, setting the sports world on fire.

As Front Office Sports (FOS) reported, Al-Hilal is stepping up to Paris-Saint German after missing out on Lionel Messi.

After the Saudi outfit offered a world-record transfer fee of $332 million, PSG officially permitted Mbappe to discuss personal terms with Al Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League club has also proposed a monumental pay deal for one season worth $776 million to Mbappe, allowing the famed star to leave for Real Madrid next summer if he opts to.

The mark for Mbappe by the Saudis comes after PSG’s dropping of Mbappe for a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea triggered news that the club is no longer interested in the striker unless he extends his contract past 2024.

Taking on Twitter, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted: “Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe,” with Mbappe reposting the tweet with laughing emojis.

The news even got Los Angeles Laker LeBron James to post a GIF of Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump running, joking that he’s on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarte for that 1 year deal!” Lebron tweeted.

Several other stars chimed in, including Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, wrote: “They got basketball leagues too right? I don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet.”

Saudi Arabia has made global headlines this transfer window after splashing the cash to entice a number of world class talents.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Al Hilal is not restricted by UEFA’s rules on spending salaries on footballers, and the oil-rich country is not short on cash as billions have been invested in attracting top talents in the football world.

Al Hilal’s offer has surpassed the current world transfer record by PSG after it managed to rope in Neymar for around $245 million back in 2017.

Despite the lucrative offer, several reports suggest 24-year-old Mbappe would rather sit out the entire season and still leave PSG on a free transfer next summer amid a contract standoff.

The Mbappe saga seems to be only beginning as several clubs have announced their interest in the French captain.

Manchester United is reportedly “interested” in a blockbuster move for the forward, as stated by talkSPORT. Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Barcelona also want to sign the 2018 World Cup winner, according to reports.

However, given Barcelona’s financial situation, there is no course that the La Liga champions can offer to sign Mbappe, who is also a key target for arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, it is believed that PSG has grown fed up with Real Madrid’s pursuits and wants to do business with Barcelona instead.

The Parisian club is doing everything it can legally to get Mbappe to leave on a paid transfer fee, as the club is likely to face severe financial ramifications if the star runs down his contract.

Earlier this month, tensions reached boiling point with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi saying: “Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear.”

Despite the message from the Qatari chief, PSG’s future remains in the hands of Mbappe, who has the freedom to do anything he wishes regarding his departure.