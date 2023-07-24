‘Record transfer fee’: Mbappe receives offer from Saudi’s Al Hilal as PSG drop player from tour

To avoid severe financial ramifications, PSG aims to sell its superstar.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal has submitted a formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain to open talks for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football journalist said a €300m fee is being tied for the transfer of Mbappe, a record fee in the football world.

That staggering amount is just the transfer fee for PSG and it remains unclear how much Al Hilal would be offering the French superstar.

The news comes after PSG’s dropping of Mbappe for a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea triggered accusations of “moral harassment” by the French Players’ Union (FPU).

The notable absence of the prolific footballer comes amid Mbappe’s decision not to extend his contract, forcing the FPU to threaten to take legal action against the Parisian club.

“These players must enjoy the same working conditions as the rest of the professional workforce,” the FPU stated.

Kylian Mbappe’s younger brother Ethan has joined PSG’s new signings in the squad in Japan.

“The UNFP feels it would be useful to remind managers that putting pressure on an employee – via the deterioration of their working conditions, for example – to force them to leave or accept what the employer wants constitutes moral harassment, which French law firmly condemns,” the statement added.

“The UNFP reserves the right to take civil and criminal action against any club that behaves in this way.”

The latest escalation in the transfer saga appears to be reaching a critical moment for both PSG and Mbappe as the club is said to be forced to sell their star player.

The French champions now believe that Mbappe intends to leave PSG on a free transfer for Real Madrid next summer and have voiced it is “impossible” that the 24-year-old will be allowed to leave for free in 2024.

Allowing Mbappe to run down the final year of his contract will force PSG to lose the $200.2 million spent in the 2017 signing, which transferred him from AS Monaco, and whatever financial expenses inked to his contract extension.

In their reports, SkySports stated that Mbappe was now prepared to sit out the entire season and still leave PSG on a free transfer next summer amid the contract standoff.

Earlier this month, Mbappe triggered drama in the locker room after describing PSG as a divisive club during his latest interview with France Football.

“I think playing at PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I do it.”

Now, according to SkySports, Mbappe has been told to report for training as usual at the club’s training ground while the first-team squad is on tour.