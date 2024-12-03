The Thrill of Formula 1: Doha’s Gateway to Global Recognition and Tourism

Doha being the heart of world-beloved sporting events like Formula 1 has more benefits than just showing off our beautiful city. It sets us up as global leaders as hosts and ensures a future where we can continue to excel.

The success of Qatar Grand Prix 2024 is a reflection of our commitment to the future and ensures that Doha will remain a leader in global sporting events. We must revel in this and also keep up its momentum.

As a proud Qatari citizen and marketer, hosting Formula 1 in our beloved, metropolitan city Doha is the most exciting endeavour to witness. This world-renowned racing event not only showcases Doha’s breathtaking beauty but also serves as a catalyst for tourism, networking, and economic growth.

The excitement surrounding such events is palpable across the streets, on billboards, and everywhere you step. The benefits are immense.

Doha has transformed into a global hub for sports and culture, and hosting events like Formula 1 is a testament to our commitment to excellence. The world’s eyes are on us as we welcome international visitors – particularly after hiring global standards following the FIFA World Cup in 2022 – and, again, organisers pour their hearts in ensuring the best showcasing of our rich heritage, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality. As always, it’s more than just a sporting event.

One of the most significant advantages of hosting international events is the enhancement of the tourism experience.

The Lusail International Circuit drew a record 154,973 attendees this past weekend, and this influx of visitors stimulates local businesses from hotels, cultural destinations and restaurants to retail shops and even our general atmosphere where people flock for views of our skyline, parks, and corniche.



Such high-profile events also foster connections through networking among international business people. Qatar Grand Prix 2024 brought in business leaders, influencers, and media representatives from around the globe.

This convergence of talent and expertise presents an unparalleled opportunity for Qatari businesses to forge partnerships, exchange ideas, and explore new markets. As a marketer, I could not emphasise the importance of these connections more; they can lead to collaborations that drive innovation and economic growth in our region.



The Qatar Grand Prix also solidifies the long-term branding of Doha as a premier destination for tourism and business. The global exposure we receive through extensive media coverage helps position our city on the world stage. This is a key marketing tool that we must take seriously in the region. By promoting our successes and unique offerings, we can attract even more international visitors and investors in the future and set ourselves up to continue to host the world’s most watched sporting events.

And it is because we are so future-focused that successful events like Formula 1 reflect Qatar’s National Vision 2030. We must continue to prove our dedication to sustainable development, economic diversification, and cultural preservation.

By attracting global events, we are not only boosting our economy but also promoting our cultural heritage and fostering a sense of pride. This is only made possible by the hard work and dedication of countless individuals and organisations in Qatar. From the government’s strategic planning and investment in infrastructure to the efforts of local businesses and volunteers, the collaboration and commitment to excellence are commendable.

Bringing the world to our doorstep and capitalising on the attention brought in through tourism is a marketer’s dream. Watching these successes unfold is the reassurance we collectively seek as we continue to pave our way as global leaders hosting. It’s exciting beyond measure and the ultimate signal that Doha will remain a vibrant and welcoming destination for years to come.

This article is an opinion piece by Maryam AlJassim and does not necessarily reflect the views of Doha News, its editorial board, or staff.

Maryam AlJassim is a marketing professional dedicated to strategising the marketing and communications sector to new heights while preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage and community pride that propel Qatar.