The Royal Savoy presents a crafted-culinary Christmas to complement Lausanne’s magical winter atmosphere

The Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa are offering a host of experiences and treats for gourmands over the festive period.

Situated on the shores of Lake Geneva, Lausanne offers a beautiful setting for a Christmas break, with its seasonal markets, views of the surrounding snow-tipped Alps and its impressive gothic cathedral.

The city’s ‘Bô Noël’ is a unique and original concept enlivening Lausanne during the four Advent weeks and the perfect opportunity to indulge in the local gastronomy, purchase Christmas gifts and discover the wines and culinary specialties from the region.

After exploring the city’s festive offerings, visitors may retreat to The Royal Savoy Hotel & Spaand enjoy the hotel’s idyllic L’Après Sky, located in the Sky Lounge, which provides an unparalleled panoramic vista of the lake and mountains beyond. The Spa Du Royal also beckons, warming up guests with its array of hydrothermal facilities after walks in the fresh winter air.

This year, the Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa are offering a host of experiences and treats for gourmands over the festive period, ensuring guests will have the most memorable of Christmas breaks. Experiences and offerings include:

The opening of the winter pop-up L’Après Sky,decorated by Globus, where a range of indulgent specialities include avant-garde cocktails, traditional Swiss dishes using local produce, as well as those with a twist such as the delicious ‘Guinness-fondue’.

An Exceptional 6-course New Year’s Eve dinner from Chef Ludovic Douteau and Paolo Principe at the Brasserie du Royal and Skylounge. Menu highlights include Brittany Lobster Paccheri and Wellington Swiss Beef.

New Year’s Eve celebration party in the Salon Royal Lounge for a glamourous start to 2024 with glistening city views.

Christmas Day brunch with re-imagined Swiss classics accompanied by modern flourishes. Following a joyful morning unwrapping presents, enjoy hand-picked delectable Swiss wines complemented by Chef Ludovic Douteau’s sumptuous festive flavours.

Outdoor Oyster Bar: transformed into an exclusive oyster pop-up, the Royal Savoy’s outdoor terrace invites guests to discover a selection of fresh seafood, from the finest oysters, lobsters, clams and more – or, for the ultimate indulgence, the royal seafood platter.

transformed into an exclusive oyster pop-up, the Royal Savoy’s outdoor terrace invites guests to discover a selection of fresh seafood, from the finest oysters, lobsters, clams and more – or, for the ultimate indulgence, the royal seafood platter. Goûter Du Royal: Running throughout the month of December, select tea-blends, fine champagne and tiers of savoury and sweet delicacies with warming winter flavours will delight sweet-toothed guests!

As the evenings draw in, strolling through the picturesque cobbled streets is a must for visitors to absorb the enchanting atmosphere and twinkling lights, with the chance to hear the world-famous night watchman call out from the top of the cathedral’s clock tower as each hour passes.

In Place St Francois, local jazz artists and traditional choirs can be found performing and spreading festive cheer as the sun sets on many evenings.

Younger visitors will be endlessly entertained by the Children’s Village (on Place de la Louve) with a number of magical activities and entertainment, fairy tales, games and visits to Bô-Father Christmas.

On Wednesday afternoons, The Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa will host a unique programme for little guests, designed to spark a sense of wonderment, joy, and of course a well-earned break for parents. Activities will include gingerbread-house decoration and snow-globe crafting.

There is truly something for all generations at the Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa and the surrounding city of Lausanne, for a magical holiday season.