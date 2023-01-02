The Ronaldo effect: Al-Nassr Instagram followers skyrocket by millions after signing

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr proves he has a loyal fan base

Portuguese superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia has led to a surge in followers for Al-Nassr, edging the club to 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

Following the unforeseen transfer, Ronaldo’s announcement by the club gathered 31 million likes and gained over 2.5 million new followers for the Saudi team within hours, a 400% increase.

The club currently stands at 6.2 million followers on Instagram, with 3.6 million on its Arabic Twitter account, scaling it from 834,000 followers.

Unlike his signing, the increase in followers is no surprise, as Ronaldo became the first to reach 500 million followers on Instagram in December last year.

Fans have adored the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for his seasons spent at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, and now Gulf fans will welcome the 37-year-old with open arms.

Chalked up as the most popular club in the region, Al-Nassr has climbed the feat of Al Hilal Saudi Club, which stands as the admirable team in Saudi Arabia with 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Al Hilal is the most decorated club in Asia, winning 65 official trophies, the record for the most continental trophies in Asia, and holds an additional 18 Professional League titles.

On the other hand, Al-Nassr won 9 Professional League titles, far less than their rival Al Hilal.

This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” Al-Nassr said in a statement.

The Saudi club quoted Ronaldo as saying he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

Al Nassr will play their first game this year against Al-Tai Football Club on 5 January.