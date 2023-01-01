Ronaldo could face-off in friendly against Messi after Saudi move: reports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr will mark a different rivalry in the football world

After a startling but lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo may face off against his longtime rival counterpart Lionel Messi, according to several reports.

A possible matchup between the two superstars was first communicated by known journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, who has voiced that Paris Saint-Germain will play a friendly against a combined 11 players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or is expected to feature in the friendly, marking another clash between the two superstars that have gone on for the past decade.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia has not only surprised many fans but disgruntled several, as many believed he and Messi would never lock horns again.

Hopeful of competing at the World Cup, Ronaldo’s campaign wasn’t so fortuitous as he had an early exit against Morocco.

Now the Portuguese megastar footballer will represent the Middle East until 2025, earning more than £177m per year.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by his Old Trafford club and did not respect their coach Erik ten Hag.

Leaving behind a legacy that many have considered unachievable by another football player, Ronaldo will now set his sights in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Who are Al Nassr?

Created in 1955, Al Nassr plays in the country’s top division of the Saudi Professional League (SPL), which contends 18 teams.

Al Nassr finished third last season, six points behind champions Al Hilal which currently sits first in the league.

Coached by French coach Rudi Garcia, a former footballer, the team is the second-most successful team in the league, with nine titles.

Ronaldo will star with Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroonian superstar who led Brazil to their first defeat at the Qatar World Cup.

Sergio Ramos has been reported to join the ranks with his former teammate CR7, as this season could be his last with PSG.

The Spaniard’s contract at PSG is set to expire this summer, but reports remarks that Ramos could extend his stay in the French capital after finally breaking into the starting guard.

Al Nassr will play their first game this season against Al-Tai Football Club on 5 January.