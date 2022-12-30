Ronaldo officially signs with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club

Rumours of his move to Saudi Arabia first emerged in Saudi and Spanish media earlier this month, following a messy end to his time at Manchester United.

Portuguese superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed a contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Ronaldo will play for the Saudi club until 2025, according to reports.In a statement announcing the move, the club said this is “history in the making”.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the statement added.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Ronaldo said he is thrilled for the move to the Middle East.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” said Ronaldo.

“I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success,” he added.

The move marks the first time Ronaldo plays for a club outside of Europe, where he has gathered several titles, including five Champions League wins; three in the Premier League twice in La Liga and twice in Serie A.

Riyadh-based Al Nassr is currently the second top club in the Saudi Pro League standings, positioned just two points behind Al Shabab.

Rumours of his move to Saudi Arabia first emerged in Saudi and Spanish media earlier this month, following a messy end to his time at Manchester United.

According to an earlier report by Saudi Gazette, the Portuguese football icon could appear on Saudi pitches as early as January 1.

“Ronaldo had been hoping to stay in Europe’s elite club competition contract, in addition to the hefty signing-on fee (just under 100 million Euros) is accompanied by financial incentives via advertising, which will make the Portuguese the highest-paid sportsman in the world,” Saudi Gazette said earlier this month.

The 37-year-old has been widely expected to retire from international level football after Qatar 2022, the fifth World Cup for the superstar player.

Portugal bowed out after a loss to Morocco, and Ronaldo admitted that his 19-year quest for a World Cup title was “beautiful as long as it lasted”.

Ronaldo’s World Cup exit caps a turbulent few weeks that began with an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and ended with the termination of his contract at Manchester United, as well as rumours of the move to Al Nassr.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo hit out at Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told controversial Piers Morgan about ten Hag.

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,” the football legend added.

When asked if Ronaldo felt pushed out of the club, the footballer claimed that several individuals had pressured him.

“Yes, not only the coach but the other two or three guys – they’re around the club.” When pressed further, Ronaldo said: “Yes, I feel betrayed. And I felt that some people, they don’t want me here. Not only this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo revealed.

The football icon was also rumoured to be in talks with a Qatari club.