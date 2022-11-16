The Backyard: Doha’s most exciting destination for alfresco dining and live music￼￼￼

Get ready for a daily lineup of international and local artists, prepared to spice up the football festivities in Qatar!

The Backyard, a first-of-its-kind entertainment venue in Doha, will host international events featuring more than 50 global artists to welcome crowds during the upcoming global sports season.

Events will be held at Doha Sports Park in Lusail City dail, between 20 November and 18 December, from 12pm till late through the night, featuring a lineup of local and international artists.

The DJs and live-music artists line-up includes: Caravan Dream, The Chickpeas, Major Fifth, Mariachisimo, Midnight Queen, The Cuban Project, Music Vending Machine, Tornado, Jay Psar, Dj Bob, DJ Dado, Farhan, amongst many others.

Match screening will be available at the Doha Sports Bar, which is right next to The Backyard.

Fans have the option to purchase tickets through The Backyard website, which provides access to both venues, including one beverage and one BBQ voucher.

Special events for meeting different fans are scheduled to take place, including Brazilian fans on 23 November, Fiesta Mexicana on 25 November, Cymru paints the backyard red (Welsh fans) on 26 November and Portuguese fans on 27 November.

As the name “The Backyard” suggests, guests will be able to delight themselves in an intimate, lively and carefree atmosphere, where they can bask in the sun on fresh grass and dance into the night to their favourite live music and DJ mixes, underneath the moonlight and fairy lights that decorate the vast garden.

[The Backyard] [The Backyard] [The Backyard] [The Backyard]

Entry requirements:

The Day Pass to The Backyard is $41( (150 QAR) and is available on a “first come, first served” basis. This package comes with one free beverage of your choice.

Multiple entries throughout the day are allowed, so if you’re at The Backyard but must leave to watch a game, you can come back anytime during the same day.

The venue is restricted to ages 21+ and fans are required to have either their Hayya card, original passport, or Qatar ID.

Additionally, The Backyard offers a delightful and affordable menu ranging from $8 – $13 catering for a wide range of options with classic favourites such as burgers, fries, sandwiches, and salads.

A selection of refreshments ranging from $11-$12 will also be provided.

It is highly recommended to book in advance due to limited areas but walk-ins are also allowed.

Bookings can be made in advance by using The Backyard’s website or by emailing [email protected]

How to get there?

The backyard is located at Doha Sports Park in Lusail City, the centre of all the exciting sports action this month!

Attendees can access the venue in more ways than one, including through public transportation by taking the metro to Legtaifiya metro station, hopping on a tram to Lusail and walking for about 20 minutes to Doha Sports Park.

Alternatively, Uber and shuttle services go directly to the site, and for those driving, parking is available.

Whether you’re staying within the vicinity, simply watching a screened game or in the stadium nearby, you know where the after-party is going to be!