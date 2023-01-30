‘Terrorism under guise of freedom of speech’: Qatari official urges action against religious violations

At least three incidents involving the burning and ripping up of copies of the Quran in Stockholm and Copenhagen were sanctioned by authorities in those respective countries, triggering outrage among the Muslim world.

European countries that pride themselves on upholding human rights have violated Islam and disrespected billions of muslims, Qatar’s Shura Council speaker said, noting this further cements the seed of terrorism.

Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim’s comments came during the opening remarks at the third counter-terrorism coordination meeting of parliamentary assemblies, an event which kicked off in Doha on Monday and will last up two days.

Al Ghanim took the opportunity to spotlight the current momentum in Europe which has seen numerous far-right leaders desecrate the holy Quran in countries like Sweden and The Netherlands.

The alleged protests have all occurred “under the pretence of freedom of speech,” he said.

“Unfortunately” many countries are providing the legal bounds for extremists to persevere and violate religious sanctities, Al Ghanim said, urging on attending officials to outline an action plan to tackle such violations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the UNOCT Mauro Miedico echoed similar sentiments, though focused on attacks against churches as examples and said more focus needs to address the issue of attacks against religious and places of worship

Separately, extending on the main theme of the meeting, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco described terrorism as cancer, which is not bound by a specific colour or religion.

Pacheco delivered a special appreciation to Qatar and its Shura Council for its fight against terrorism as well as hosting the UN counter terrorism office in its capital city.

Pacheco said Doha moves beyond just mere words as it upholds concrete initiatives to bring about better change in the world. Fighting terrorism, he said, cannot strictly be tied to ideas and words, rather it is essential to maintain a certain attitude.

Officials at the two-day event are due to discuss coordination mechanisms in a bid to look into feasible backing of legal means to counter violent extremism and terrorism around the world.

The United Nations office of counter-terrorism (UNOCT) established the programme office on parliamentary engagement in preventing and countering terrorism through an agreement signed between UNOCT and the Shura Council of Qatar in November 2020, and it was formally launched in June 2021.

Doha has long been at the forefront of exporting its humanitarian efforts around the globe whether through healthcare or education. Described as a small country with big politics, Qatar has increased its influence on an international level through different mediation endeavours between states and parties.

The meeting in Doha on Monday was convened in an effort to tackle all forms of terrorism through coordination with different parliamentarian members and unions from the region and around the world.