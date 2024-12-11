Tbourida show set to conclude Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture at Al Shaqab

The event will open its doors to the public at 4 pm on December 17. Visitors can access free seating via Gate No. 6 to experience this special performance.

The Tbourida show will officially mark the grand conclusion of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Cultural Year on December 17 at the Al Shaqab Equestrian Center.

This captivating event will showcase Moroccan equestrian traditions through Tbourida, a mesmerising performance that fuses history, culture and equestrian mastery.

A skilled troop of riders and their horses will demonstrate the level of expertise and precision required for this ancient equestrian tradition.

What is Tbourida?

Tbourida is a traditional Moroccan equestrian performance that symbolises the nation’s rich cultural history and heritage.

Originally, Tbourida began as a cavalry tactic used during battles, particularly involving the Amazigh and Arab tribes. Over time, this military manoeuvre evolved into a competitive and ceremonial art form.

Riders, known as “bourdis”, typically perform in groups riding in a straight line across a sandy field.

They charge at full speed, firing their muskets simultaneously in perfect synchronization before returning in a controlled and precise manner.

The bourdis wear traditional Moroccan attire inspired by military uniforms, which enhances the aesthetic and cultural essence of the performance.

The horses are the heart of Tbourida, showcasing centuries of equestrian tradition, training, and discipline.

Adorned with decorative saddles and bridles, they demonstrate agility, strength, and exceptional control throughout the performance.

Tbourida is far more than a performance; it represents national pride, heritage, and unity.

It is a symbolic tradition performed during national events, cultural celebrations, and weddings, offering a dynamic blend of horsemanship, history, and tradition that connects both participants and spectators in a shared cultural experience.

In 2021, Tbourida was officially recognized as part of Morocco’s UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.