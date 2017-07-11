Tawar Mall to house Qatar’s first trampoline park

All photos courtesy of Tawar Mall

A new shopping center in Duhail plans to open its doors to shoppers this September, officials have told Doha News.

When it launches, Tawar Mall will have 300 shops and restaurants, including an indoor souq, a musical water fountain and Qatar’s first trampoline park.

The Doha location will be Bounce Inc.’s largest Middle East branch. The “urban playground” has more than 100 interconnected trampolines and is open to people of all ages.

It is attractions like these that Tawar Mall hopes will help it compete in a very crowded retail neighborhood.

Crowded market

The shopping center is located across from Dahl Al Hammam Park, with Landmark Mall, Ezdan Mall and Gulf Mall less than 2km away.

Speaking to Doha News, social media executive Ismail Khan said this week that “Tawar Mall has its own distinct cultural character” and will offer visitors “never-before seen attractions.”

Tawar Mall

According to the mall’s website, more than 60 of its upcoming outlets are new to Qatar.

These include American chains Joe’s Crab Shack and Steak n Shake, high-end furniture store Caracole and Qatar’s first Spar supermarket.

Construction on Tawar Mall began in earnest early in 2014, but slowed following the death of its lead proponent, local businessman Jabir Tawar Al Kuwari.

His son Jassim bin Jabir Tawar Al Kuwari took over after his death.

Booming retail

Tawar is one of nearly a dozen malls slated to open in Qatar over the coming three years.

DTZ

Its launch follows the opening of Al Hazm nearby, as well as Doha Festival City on Shamal Road a few months ago.

There are concerns that Qatar’s small population won’t be able to sustain the upcoming flood of retailers. But many shopping centers have so far shrugged off this concern.

However, the ongoing the Gulf dispute has caused Qatar to lose its biggest tourism market, from neighboring Saudi Arabia. How this will affect the nation’s malls remains to be seen.

