Talibnah: Prophet Mohammed’s remedy for sadness and grief

Prophetic recipes and remedies by Muslim scholars have proven through time their effectiveness, even inspiring research into various areas concerning one’s health and well-being.

The Holy Quran also mentions several food sources and vegetables in numerous verses, from figs, dates, honey, and olives among others for their immense nutritional values.

The recipes and natural ingredients have become staples in every Muslim household or a point of scientific focus in hopes of learning more about their significance.

One such recipe is the Prophetic Talbinah, a comforting treat that Prophet Mohammed used to make to relieve one from sadness, grief or stress.

The story of Talbinah is traced back to Aisha, the prophet’s wife, who used to recommend it to those who grieved over the loss of a loved one and people who were sick.

One commonly cited quote attributed to Aisha is: “I heard Allah’s Apostle saying ‘At-Talbinah gives rest to the heart of the patient and makes it active and relieves some of his sorrow and grief.’”

Consisting of barley flour, milk and honey, Talbinah can be consumed as a hot or cooled porridge or in liquid form. It is often garnished with dates and walnuts for extra taste and added nutritional benefits.

While there is still insufficient scientific evidence of Talbinah’s effectiveness, some research papers found a correlation between the recipe and the improvement of some people’s moods.

A 2013 Malaysian study, published in The National Library of Medicine, aimed to detect the effect of Talbinah on 30 depressed elderly people placed in special care institutions. The study started by looking into the treat’s ingredients, which mainly consist of carbohydrates.

Carbs are considered a high tryptophan, increasing one’s serotonin levels. The study found that Talbinah “is a nutritious food that could reduce depression, relieve stress, and enhance mood among the institutionalised elderly.”

The researchers noted that additional studies are required to analyse the positive effect of Talbinah on depression and one’s mood.

Another 2022 study by the College of Medicine at the King Khalid University in Saudi Arabia used 32 adult rats as its subjects to determine the effectiveness of the Talbinah. The study found increased levels of dopamine among the samples within 21 days.

“Talbinah substantially restored all the above parameters, indicating an antidepressant-like effect, which might have been attributed to the modulation of monoaminergic pathways and the possible amelioration of oxidative stress,” the study said.

Apart from its mental health benefits, Talbinah’s ingredients have positive effects on one’s body, some were even mentioned in the Quran. Barley or wheat was mentioned in the holy book at least nine times as one of Allah’s blessings on earth.

The grain is also the oldest source of food and was the main source of flour for bread in the sixteenth century.

Some of the scientifically-backed health benefits of barley include weight loss, improvement in digestion, prevention of gallstones, lowering cholesterol levels, preventing colon cancer, and protection against diabetes.

Honey was also mentioned in the Quran and numerous quotes by Prophet Muhammad. An entire surah in the holy book is dedicated to Bees, or Surah Al Nahl.

In one verse, God describes honey as a “healer for mankind” after ordering the bees to produce it, making it one of the Creator’s many miracles on earth.

Honey contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties and is used to treat coughs and for wound healing. It also helps treat neurological diseases, with studies pointing to its antidepressant properties while preventing memory disorders.

Between Quranic verses and scientific research, a common denominator between all is the many benefits of Talbinah, proving the effectiveness of prophetic medicine in the modern day.