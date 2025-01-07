Syrian star Omar Al-Somah leaves Qatar’s Al Arabi

The striker joined Al Arabi on loan from Saudi and a stellar debut season saw the deal become permanent.

Syrian striker Omar Al-Somah has announced the cessation of his contract with Ooredoo Stars League side Al Arabi by mutual consent after two-and-a-half years at the club.

The 35-year-old striker’s decision to part ways comes amidst a rumoured return to the Saudi Pro League at the Sakakah-based Al-Orobah FC.

Al-Somah initially joined the Red Devils on a season-long loan from Saudi’s Al Ahli in 2022, which was later made permanent in 2023. He remains the Saudi League’s top scorer, racking up 193 goals in 239 appearances in eight seasons.

الى جماهير وإدارة نادي العربي الأعزاء، حان الوقت لأقول وداعًا بعد ثلاث سنوات مليئة باللحظات الرائعة والتجارب التي ستظل محفورة في ذاكرتي. خلال هذه الفترة، تشاركنا أفراحًا وإنجازات، وتجاوزنا تحديات وصعوبات معًا، وكان شرفًا لي أن أكون جزءًا من هذا النادي العريق.

It has been a tumultuous few months for Al-Somah recently, who last featured in Al Arabi’s matchday squad in a 1-0 win against Al Duhail in November at the Ooredoo Cup.

His last of three league appearances — 88 minutes in total — came in a 5-0 loss to Al Sadd in August. The striker has not been in the dugout for eight league matches ever since, a complete turnaround from his debut season that saw him become a crucial cog of the side that went on to win the Amir Cup in 2023.

“We shared joys and achievements, overcame challenges and difficulties together, and it was an honour for me to be part of this great club,” he said in a social media post after the announcement of the termination of his contract.

“Al Arabi was not just a stop in my football career, but rather a home where I found support and encouragement from everyone.”

Al-Somah had picked up right from where he left in his loan spell, finishing as Al Arabi’s top scorer in the league with 20 goals in the 2022/23 season — just three shy of the league leader Michael Olunga of Al Duhail.

The subsequent Ooredoo Stars League season saw the striker find the target 17 times in 22 appearances. His tally after two seasons and a half stands at 47 goals and seven assists in 59 games.

Perhaps Al-Somah’s greatest contribution while at Al Arabi came in the victorious Amir Cup 2023 campaign, where he scored six goals.

The Syrian striker netted a brace in the 3-0 finale win against Al Sadd, which handed Al Arabi their first Amir Cup title in thirty years.

“I learned a lot during my time here, both on the sporting and personal levels, and I will always be grateful for every moment I spent with you [Al Arabi],” he added in the farewell post.

In addition, the striker was also a part of the Al Arabi squad that defeated UAE’s Sharjah FC 1-0 to clinic the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup in 2024.