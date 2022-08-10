Al Arabi signs Syrian striker as Qatar leagues kicks off

The QNB Stars League kicked off last week.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli striker Omar Al Somah will be on loan for a one-season contract at the Al Arabi club.

Qatar’s Al Arabi plans to use Al Somah’s scoring to the team’s advantage during the 2022-2023 season of the QNB Stars League, which kicked off last week.

Syrian commentator breaks into tears after Omar Al-Somah's historic goal against Iran. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/MSUC2IBCD0 — Mohamed Osama  (@_DrOsama) September 5, 2017

Al Somah has been the Saudi league’s top goalscorer, with the 33-year-old scoring 192 goals in 240 games.

In 2016, he helped the Saudi Al-Ahli team win the league title, their first in 32 years.

Nicknamed in Syria as Al ʿAqqid, Al Somah scored against Iran in late 2017, becoming a national hero. The historic win saw Syria reach the World Cup qualifying playoffs for the first time.

Al Somah’s goal was a touching moment for millions and even left the match commentator in tears during the match.

Currently, Al Arabi is ranked third in the Qatar Stars League. The team beat Qatar SC 2-0 in week 1 of the matches as Ahmed Fathi and Ibrahim Nasser Kalla earned their team’s win.

Off with a strong debut, Al Arabi hopes to continue the win with the Syrian striker as the team takes on Al Rayyan at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday.