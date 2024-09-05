Syrian embassy praises Qatar’s efforts on International Day of Charity

The Gulf state has repeatedly voiced its rejection to normalising ties with the Assad regime despite last year’s wave of regional normalisation.

The Syrian opposition embassy in Qatar has praised the Gulf state’s “steadfast support and substantial contributions” in the war-hit country, as it marked the United Nations International Day of Charity.

In a press release on Thursday, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Qatar, Belal Tourkya, outlined Doha’s “crucial” efforts in delivering aid in different sectors, alleviating the suffering of Syrians living under the Bashar Al Assad regime’s control.

“Qatar remains an inspiring model of charitable work and humanitarian action, standing by distressed people, particularly the Syrian people, during these difficult times. We deeply appreciate these ongoing efforts over more than a decade to alleviate the suffering of our people,” he said.

Qatar closed its embassy in Syria in 2011 in response to Assad’s brutal crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protests, and was the first to establish an embassy for the Syrian opposition in its capital Doha.

The Gulf state has repeatedly voiced its rejection to normalising ties with the Assad regime despite last year’s wave of regional normalisation, which saw the Arab League reinstate Syria’s membership following more than a decade of diplomatic isolation.

During the Arab League Summit in May 2023, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani did not attend Assad’s speech, which was the latter’s first since Syria was reinstated in the bloc.

Meanwhile, Qatar has been stepping up its support of the Syrian people, a commitment that was particularly evident during the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country and Türkiye in 2023.

The deadly earthquake claimed more than 50,000 lives in the two countries, creating major destruction and exacerbating the suffering of displaced Syrians.

The Assad regime had also blocked aid to opposition-controlled northern Syria at the time.

Geneva-based NGO, IMPACT Initiatives, said in February that northern Syria’s communities “are still grappling with the profound challenges” a year on, noting that approximately 300,000 people have been displaced in northwest Syria in 2023.

Qatar’s amir had donated QAR 50 million ($14 million) to earthquake victims on live television during the Oun and Sanad campaign on Qatar Television.

“The state of Qatar was one of the first countries to extend a helping hand to the Syrian people, providing generous donations through its charitable institutions implementing relief projects that have benefited Syrians both inside the country and in refuge,” Tourkya, the Syrian envoy, said.

Tourkya highlighted the dire situation under the Assad regime, where more than half of the population – 12.9 million Syrians – are suffering from hunger.

Assad has also created the world’s biggest refugee crisis when he plunged the country into war, with more than 14 million Syrians forced to flee their homes.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, Assad killed at least 231,278 Syrian civilians since March 2011, including 15,334 who died as a result of torture.

“The Assad regime bears full responsibility for the devastation that has ravaged the country. We urge influential nations and international organisations to adopt a firm and supportive stance to stop the regime’s ongoing violations,” Tourkya said.