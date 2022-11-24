Swiss Captain Xhaka slams Germany’s World Cup protest: ‘We’re here to play football and not hand out lessons to anyone’

OneLove armbands are not permitted to be worn by players during the World Cup, and FIFA’s strict position on this issue has drawn some criticism.

Switzerland will not follow Germany’s lead in protesting FIFA’s ban on the OneLove armband at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Captain Granit Xhaka has said on Wednesday.

The Arsenal midfielder Xhaka was due to wear the OneLove armband for Switzerland but the 30-year-old believes players “need to respect the rules” following FIFA’s last-minute ban.

Prior to their World Cup opener against Japan on Wednesday, German players staged an on-field protest against FIFA’s decision, by covering their mouths in the team photo.

“I don’t think we need to do anything as the Swiss team,” Xhaka said after he was asked about Germany’s protest.

“We need to respect the rules and concentrate on our football, that’s all I intend to do,” he said. “We’re here to play football and not hand out lessons to anyone.”

Following FIFA’s ban, players did not wear the OneLove armbands, although England’s Harry Kane wore the FIFA-approved “no discrimination” armband in the match with Iran.