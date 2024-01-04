Students in Qatar raise 20 million riyals for Palestine

Awsaj Academy organised a fundraiser, collecting a staggering QAR 41,336 for the reconstruction of the Al-Fakhoora school in Gaza.

In the wake of Israel’s relentless war on Gaza that began on October 7, Qatar Foundation students, through a variety of initiatives, actively raised awareness and gathered donations exceeding 20.4 million Qatari riyals for aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“Their drive to make a difference demonstrated through their creative and compassionate efforts to collect donations is a testament to the values we strive to instil through our educational system,” expressed Abeer Al Khalifa, President of pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation.

Highlighting the extensive impact of education in shaping proactive individuals, Al Khalifa emphasised that these students are more than just learners as they are emerging leaders embodying empathy, global citizenship, and a profound sense of social responsibility.

“Their efforts, extending beyond the classroom, show education’s role in developing caring and proactive individuals,” she said.

Among the initiatives, Academiyati hosted a ‘Stand with Palestine’ event during Qatar National Day, raising QAR 6,881 through solidarity activities.

Awsaj Academy organised a fundraiser, collecting a staggering QAR 41,336 for the reconstruction of the Al-Fakhoora school in Gaza.

Qatar Academy Doha students showcased their support through a friendly football match, raising nearly QAR 20 million, while a bake sale orchestrated by the same group brought in QAR 139,359.

Qatar Academy Al Khor students took a unique approach with the ‘It Starts with a Step’ event, combining physical activity and social engagement, resulting in QAR 13,478 raised for Palestine.

Qatar Academy Msheireb’s Grade 2 Market contributed QAR 11,697 through the sale of student-made products.

Qatar Academy Sidra Primary School dedicated a ‘Palestine Day,’ featuring a student performance, a bake sale, and Palestine-themed art class activities, raising a substantial QAR 33,871. Qatar Academy Wakra organised the ‘One Body’ campaign, gathering QAR 141,815 to support Palestine.

Even smaller initiatives, such as Tariq Bin Ziad’s ‘Palestine’s Duty’ campaign and the interactive fundraiser ‘From Qatar to Palestine, the Siraj Initiative,’ in Siraj school managed to contribute significantly, raising QAR 5,441 and QAR 32,085 respectively.