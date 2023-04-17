Star striker Olunga ‘proud’ of Duhail’s performance despite elimination

The Kenyan superstar finished last year as the top goalscorer, with 24 goals clinching the Mansour Muftah award.

Al Duhail Sports Club’s first team striker, Kenyan Michael Olunga, voiced his content with the dream team’s campaign, describing it as a proud moment.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the 29-year-old expressed that since joining the Red Knights, his goal of competing competitively as a footballer has been fulfilled.

Since joining Duhail in 2021, Olunga has been a part of a thriving squad that recently bagged this year’s Ooredoo Cup season finale as well as several other titles, including last year’s Qatar Cup.

The Kenyan footballer, who finished last year as the top goalscorer with 24 goals, expressed that he is not troubled by transfer talks and that it’s early to discuss such topics.

Signed on a three-season contract for a reported transfer fee of €6 million, Olunga is approaching the end of his contract.

The goal-hungry footballer has been rumoured to compete in the European side of the football world, as his performance in Qatar has attracted the likes of several top leagues.

Positioned second in the Qatar Stars League, Duhail has persisted in challenging Al-Arabi’s first-class position with the aid of Olunga.

Continuing to reach double figures in goals, Olunga is assumed to be retained on the team of coach Hernan Crespo.

This season the footballer has carved his name in Qatar, winning Ooredoo Cup top scorer, Qatar Cup top scorer, and the QNB Stars League top scorer.

At the end of his interview, the Kenyan striker praised Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup and the rapid development of the country’s local football leagues.

Al Duhail is currently battling it out in the league with their match fixated against seventh-ranked Al Rayyan on Tuesday at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.