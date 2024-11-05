South Korea and Qatar discuss energy supply cooperation

The Gulf state has become Seoul’s second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as of 2023.

Qatar and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to stabilising energy supply, in light of the recent tensions in the Middle East and increased global interest in energy security.

During a meeting in Seoul between Koran Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the two discussed strengthening cooperation on energy supplies and other sectors.

The meeting follows the Korea-Qatar Summit that was held last year in October 2023, which advanced cooperative ties between the two nations.

The discussions on Monday also focused on the outcomes of the summit and strategies for follow-up actions.

Emphasising their strong liquified natural gas (LNG) partnership, the ministers agreed to continue collaboration in this area and explored further cooperation in renewable energy, hydrogen, and other clean energy sources.

Minister Ahn introduced the Korea-led Carbon Free Energy (CFE) Initiative, expressing optimism for further mutual cooperation in this area.

The talks also covered various energy-related topics, including LNG plants, carriers, and other initiatives that have shown positive results since President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to Qatar and the subsequent bilateral summit.