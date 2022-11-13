Son eyes trophy as he leads South Korea World Cup squad

The Tottenham Hotspur star has been included in the FIFA World Cup squad despite an eye injury.

Heung-Min Son’s chance to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was in question after damaging his eye socket during Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Champions League match last week.

South Korea’s head coach Paulo Bento, however, thought differently.

The 30-year-old star will now lead South Korea’s 26-man squad for the grand football tournament in Doha after being declared fit enough to compete on the pitch. The player stated that he will be wearing a protective mask if deemed necessary.

The Asian giants will be making their 10th consecutive appearance at the World Cup this year as they gear up to face world-favourites Portugal, Ghana, and Uruguay in Group H.

Fans are waiting for yet another surprise from the team following their win against defending champions Germany 2-0 in the 2018 World Cup.

Although the team finished third in the group stages and was unable to advance to the knockout stages, the match, known as “The Miracle on Kazan,” is one of the most memorable victories in South Korea’s history.

Now, for the first time since being eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 in 2010, South Korea will enter the World Cup hoping to advance to the knockout stages.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors)