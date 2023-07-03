Soar through traffic? World’s first electric flying car up for pre-order

The vehicle, which has a seating capacity for two individuals, is now available for pre order with an estimated price tag of $300,000.

The world’s first ever flying electric car is now available to pre-order for a hefty price.

California-based trailblazer Alef Aeronautics announced it is now accepting pre-orders for its revolutionary “Model A” flying electric car after recently obtained a special airworthiness certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which allows it to conduct road and air tests.

Engineered as a fully electric low-speed vehicle, the Model A boasts a remarkable dual-mode function that allows it to travel up to 200 miles on public roads and is also capable of vertically launching into the sky for a flying range of 110 miles.

Prospective clients even have the option to upgrade to a hydrogen model for an additional cost.

In an innovative design twist, the San Mateo company has built a unique gimbaled rotating cabin, which maintains stability for the driver and cabin during flights. With this feature, the Model A car “can fly forward above obstacles until a desired destination is reached,” according to Alef’s official statement.

The “flying car” is not a mere sci-fi fantasy anymore. Alef’s offering aims to transform commutes, promising to bypass traffic and fly in any direction, all while providing a “cinematic 180-plus-degree view for a safe and enjoyable flight.”

Alef, which first introduced the car in October of last year, has reported a strong wave of preorders from enthusiastic customers and enterprises alike. The Model A, with seating for two, is anticipated to carry a price tag of around $300,000.

The FAA, acknowledging Alef’s progress, clarified to Fox Business that it “issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the Armada Model Zero aircraft on June 12, 2023.”

However, this “certificate allows the aircraft to be used for limited purposes, including exhibition, research, and development.”

From paper to reality

FAA’s ongoing efforts to devise regulations for the takeoff and landing of such electric vehicles have been acknowledged by the company. This innovative development in transportation parallels the recent showcase of a ‘flying car’ from a Chinese company in Dubai, underlining the increasing global interest in this arena.

Jim Dukhovny, Alef’s CEO and one of the co-founders expressed his excitement over the certification.

“We’re thrilled to receive this certification from the FAA,” he stated.

Dukhovny, together with co-founders Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, and Oleg Petrovwere, was motivated to venture into the flying car concept in 2015, coincidentally the same year Marty McFly drove one in the film “Back to the Future II.”

“During one of the Science Fiction lectures, Jim Dukhovny talked about how flying cars are finally possible in 2015,” the website says.

“But he lacked technical skills to take on such a complicated task by himself.”

The four then came together and started to design the flying car.

“This certification allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a small step for planes, a giant leap for cars,” Dukhovny added, reflecting on the milestone.