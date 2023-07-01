Here’s how Qatar’s new AI-powered digital contact centre platform will help businesses

The two tech giants have signed an MoU to provide state-of-the-art AI solutions for modernising contact centres across Qatar.

Organisations across Qatar seeking to modernise their contact centre operations can now look forward to an innovative AI Digital Contact Centre Platform thanks to a new partnership.

Vodafone Qatar and Microsoft have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that is considered a breakthrough for digitlisation of the market in the country.

The partnership aims to provide a state-of-the-art solution that offers the most recent digital technologies, which will transform customer service experiences and significantly increase operational efficiencies.

The AI-based platform is the first of its kind and was launched as a collaborative initiative between the two enterprises. It equips contact centres with sophisticated digital tools, enabling them to engage customers via voice, video, and other digital channels.

The platform also offers a comprehensive but adaptable solution, leveraging top-tier AI to power self-service experiences, live customer engagement, team agent interactions, business process automation, advanced telephony, and fraud prevention capabilities.

The ground breaking partnership was announced during an event called “From Imagination to reality: Rise with Microsoft AI,” hosted by Microsoft in conjunction with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

The MoU was signed by Lana Khalaf, General Manager of Microsoft, and Mahday Saad al-Hebabi, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar.

“A comprehensive, end-to-end, flexible Contact Centre solution will enable enterprises and public entities to deliver superb customer experiences, by utilising the latest digital technologies to become more proactive than reactive and significantly improve their efficiencies,” al-Hebabi said.

“We are proud to be partnering with Microsoft, and through this collaboration we will be able to fulfil our common goal of contribution to the digital transformation in Qatar, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, Khalaf echoed this sentiment, adding that the platform will empower businesses in Qatar to reduce operational costs and deliver exceptional customer services.

The signed MoU signifies the beginning of a robust partnership focused on AI, with both corporations looking to develop further innovative solutions that will enrich the Qatari enterprise landscape, boost the development of groundbreaking solutions, and establish the Gulf nation as one of the digital leaders of the world.