Snoonu sponsors ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition to support country’s economy

Snoonu, the fastest growing Qatari tech application, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming “Made in Qatar” exhibition organized by Qatar Chamber.

This sponsorship underscores the company’s commitment to showcasing its Qatari roots and supporting the local economy.

The “Made in Qatar” exhibition, renowned for highlighting the diverse and innovative products and services originating from Qatar, provides an ideal platform for Snoonu to demonstrate its dedication to promoting homegrown talent and contributing to the nation’s economic growth. As a homegrown tech solution, Snoonu is thrilled to align itself with an event that celebrates Qatari innovation and ingenuity.

Through its participation in the “Made in Qatar” exhibition, Snoonu aims to spotlight the pivotal role of technology in advancing the local economy and fostering entrepreneurship within Qatar. By participating in this prestigious event, the company seeks to reinforce its deep-rooted commitment to Qatar’s prosperity and development.

In addition to showcasing the latest advancements in its tech delivery services, Snoonu intends to use this opportunity to engage with the local community, emphasize the importance of supporting Qatari businesses, and foster collaborative initiatives that contribute to the growth of the national economy.

Hamad Al Hajri, the Founder and CEO of Snoonu said: “As a Qatari-founded and operated tech company, we are honored to support and participate in ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition that is organized by Qatar Chamber, an event that epitomizes the spirit of innovation and enterprise within our nation. Our sponsorship underscores our unwavering dedication to Qatar’s economic advancement and our steadfast support for local businesses. We look forward to using this platform to highlight the pivotal role of technology in driving Qatar’s economy forward and to connect with fellow supporters of the ‘Made in Qatar’ initiative.”

Snoonu is eagerly anticipating the “Made in Qatar” exhibition as an opportunity to showcase its commitment to Qatar’s economic progress and to further establish itself as a proud contributor to the nation’s thriving tech and business landscape.