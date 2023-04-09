Snoonu customers can send donations straight to Qatar Charity throughout Ramadan

Snoonu, the leading Qatari tech company, is glad to announce the collaboration between Qatar Charity and its in app service Snoosend during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Snoosend, is a door-to-door delivery service that aims to transport items such as documents, food, packages, and more from one place to another.

This service was introduced on the 20th of September, an in-app category, an early mover’s advantage to meet uncatered demand in Qatar. As a fantastic feature, Snoosend started by enabling customers to send their packages from one location to another within Qatar.



Ramadan is the month of giving when acts of kindness and generosity are the main spirit of this holy time of the year and through its campaign, Snoosend aims to spread kindness and raise awareness around those in need and unfortunate people and to help make a positive impact in their lives.

This collaboration, which comes as a part of Snoonu’s social responsibility, will allow Snoonu’s users to send their donations smoothly and directly to Qatar Charity through Snoosend.

People can donate in various forms such as toys, clothes, books, home appliances and other essential items, provided donations should be in a good condition.

In the month of giving, citizens and residents of Qatar can try the service in Snoonu app from April 2, 2023 until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.