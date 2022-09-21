Snoonu launches new ‘Snoosend’ delivery service

Snoonu, Qatar’s fastest-growing delivery app, announced the launch of its new service ‘Snoosend’, a point-to-point delivery service that aims to transport items such as documents, food, packages, among other things from one place to another.

‘Snoosend’ was launched on 20 September; a new in-app category, an early mover’s advantage to meet uncatered demand in Qatar.

The new feature enables customers to send their packages from one location to another within Qatar.



Snoonu’s Founder & CEO, Mr. Hamad Al Hajri, said: “Snoonu is expanding its services to align with our goal to be a Super-App. In the future, Snoosend will move bigger items such as furniture, moving houses, and more. We spare no effort to ensure our customer satisfaction through our delivery services of food, grocery, etc.”

Customers can find the Snoosend feature on the home page. To place a delivery, one can select the locations, write a description of the items, and proceed to check out. For the first launch, anyone who uses Snoosend now will get the promo price which is 20 QAR for each delivery.

Founded in 2019 by Hamad Al Hajri, entrepreneur and startup expert with over 20 years of experience in business innovation, Snoonu aims to revolutionise the Qatari market with the fastest services and the most diverse marketplace, facilitating online shopping, lifestyle, food, grocery delivery, and third-party logistics services for startups and SMEs in Qatar.

In November 2020, Snoonu launched its own 24/7 online grocery store, offering a wide range of locally sourced products and supporting Qatar’s merchants.