Six things to do in Qatar this weekend (June 14-17)

Hyatt Plaza

From taking in an art exhibition to letting the kids go crazy with glue and glitter to dune bashing or trying to fast for a day (if you don’t already), there’s lots to do around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

Fast-a-thon

Non-Muslims are encouraged to try a one-day fast, as part of an initiative by Hyatt Plaza Mall and Qatar Charity to end hunger in Somalia.

Hyatt Plaza

The Fast-a-thon will be on June 16 and 17, and each year attracts hundreds of participants. Hyatt Plaza and Qatar Charity donate QR200 per participating person.

A community iftar will be held at Hyatt Plaza on June 17 for everyone to break their fast together. Pre-registration is required. See here for more details.

Artists’ exhibition

The Doha Fire Station gallery is hosting Unfolding Creative Methods, an exhibition that showcases the best work from artists in residence.

Doha Fire Station/Twitter

Running until Aug. 19, the end-of-residency show features pieces across a range of mediums, including photography, poetry, painting and video. It also provides a platform for the 20 emerging artists to show how they have developed over the past nine months.

Entry is free.

Ramadan crafts

A month of celebrations at Doha Festival City continue this weekend with children’s Ramadan crafts workshops.

Doha Festival City/Facebook

The sessions run from June 15-17, from 9pm until midnight. Children aged four to 12 years can take part. Head to the center court atrium on the ground floor to check in.

Participation is free and more information is here.

Desert safari and iftar

Enjoy some of the thrills of a late-afternoon dune bashing session by the Inland Sea, in four-wheel drive vehicles and led by experienced drivers.

Andrea Williams/Flickr

The dune bashing will be followed by a calmer experience of watching the sunset, then taking a dip in the sea and sharing iftar with others.

Organized by 365 Adventures, the itinerary on June 16 covers five hours and includes pick-up and drop-off in central Doha, two hours of dune bashing and an hour of sunset viewing, swimming and an iftar picnic.

Cost is QR190 per person in cash or QR180 per person if paid online, while children under five years old cost QR120 each.

Vehicles depart at 3pm and return at 8pm. More information can be found here.

Heritage in art

Local culture and heritage are captured in a series of 40 paintings and drawings by Qatari artist Abdulwahed Al Mawlawi between the late 1990s and 2002.

W Hotel Doha

In an ongoing exhibition (until July 25) at the new, purpose-built gallery space Art 29 in the W Hotel, Al Mawlawi’s works depict traditional scenes from daily life.

Entry is free. The gallery is open until June 24 from 9am until 10pm, then from June 25 until July 25 from 9am until 7pm daily. More information is here.

Stand-up paddling

One way to beat the heat is to get out on the water, and if you haven’t already tried it, stand-up paddling is an increasingly popular water sports activity.

Blue Pearl Experience/Facebook

Blue Pearl Experience runs lessons at two locations on the Pearl through Ramadan for beginners and also those who are more experienced.

Lessons start from QR120 for children/QR140 for adults. More information is here and the Ramadan schedule is here.

Bonus:

Ramadan Market: Katara’s Meerat Ramadan continues through the holy month, offering food and crafts for the whole family. It’s being held at the southern end of Katara, near St Regis Hotel. Entry is free.

Katara’s Meerat Ramadan continues through the holy month, offering food and crafts for the whole family. It’s being held at the southern end of Katara, near St Regis Hotel. Entry is free. Calligraphy exhibition: This is your last chance to catch the exhibition Contemporary Calligraphy Mehmet Cebi Collection at QM Gallery Al Riwaq in MIA Park. The exhibition closes on June 17. Entry is free.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?