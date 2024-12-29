Shop Qatar festival to return in January

Lucky shoppers who spend at least QAR 200 ($55) at any of the participating malls can take part in raffle draws by redeeming their receipts at the designated booths.

Shop Qatar, the largest local shopping festival, is set to return on January 1, featuring 20 participating malls and shopping destinations.

On Saturday, Visit Qatar announced that the festival will be taking place until February 1 under the theme “Your Shopping Playground”.

The event is offering discounts, family-friendly entertainment and raffle prizes ranging from QAR 10,000 ($2,741) to QAR 100,000 ($27,406). The final raffle draw will be held at Doha Festival City as part of the closing ceremony, where the winner of the Tesla Cybertruck will be announced.

The participating entities this year include Place Vendome, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Villaggio, Lagoona Mall among others.

“The 9th edition brings together retail, culture, and family-friendly activities, reflecting Qatar’s position as a hub for world-class experiences,” Ahmed Albinali, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, said in a statement.

Albinali added that the festival would “set new benchmarks in entertainment and shopping experiences”.

The festival’s opening ceremony will take place at Place Vendome on January 1, where visitors will enjoy a live performance by Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme and meet influencers. The closing ceremony will feature “surprise guests” as well as the Mall & Retail Awards.

Lucky shoppers who spend at least QAR 200 ($55) at any of the participating malls can participate in raffle draws by redeeming their receipts at the designated booths.

The draws will take place every week, starting with Mall of Qatar on January 10, Lusail Boulevard on January 17, Place Vendome on January 24, and ending at Doha Festival City on February 1.

Some of the attractions featured as part of the festival include the Barbie Dreamhouse at Doha Festival City, Mr. Bean at Place Vendome, Shaun the Sheep at Lagoona Mall, Masha and The Bear at Doha Oasis among many others.