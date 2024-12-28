A year in review: a colorful, cultural 2024 for Qatar

Qatar has long been a hub for cultural exchange, and 2024 proved to be a banner year for celebrating diversity and creativity.

From grand festivals to intimate exhibitions, Qatar hosted a wide variety of events that resonated with both locals and the international community.

These moments not only showcased the nation’s cultural richness but also reflected its commitment to fostering global connections.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout cultural events that defined the year.

The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture

Doha News

The Year of Culture between Qatar and Morocco kicked off in February with a spectacular inauguration that highlighted the long-standing cultural bond between the two nations.

Throughout the year, visitors were treated to a series of exhibitions, performances, and workshops that brought Moroccan traditions to life, infused with Qatari heritage.

Qatar International Food Festival

Qatar Events

The 13th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) took place at Al Bidda Park, marking a culinary celebration that attracted over 266,000 visitors.

Over 100 food stalls, 120 entertainment shows, live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, and daily fireworks displays made it an unforgettable February.

The event brought together chefs, food lovers, and families to celebrate global flavors and cultural performances, making it one of the year’s most anticipated highlights.

Hello Asia

Qatari Diar

“Hello Asia” at Lusail Boulevard offered a vibrant cultural celebration, bringing the diverse cultures of the 24 nations participating in the AFC Asian Cup to life.

The 1.3 km Country Zone hosted pavilions from countries including Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Palestine, with family-friendly activities like magic shows, face painting, and virtual reality experiences.

This colourful festival at the beginning of 2024 immersed visitors in the diversity of Asia, with traditional dances, music, and cuisine from across the continent.

Al Mujadilah Center

Qatar Foundation

This year also saw the opening of Al Mujadilah, Qatar’s first women-led mosque and research centre, located in the Education City of Qatar Foundation.

Founded by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, this landmark centre offers a dedicated space for Muslim women to worship, learn, and connect.

Al Mujadilah has become a hub for education, spiritual development, and community-building activities, including Quran courses and women-only Taraweeh prayers.

It serves as a platform for Muslim women to deepen their faith, engage in scholarly research, and participate in societal debates.

Qatar Toy Festival 2024

Visit Qatar

The Qatar Toy Festival 2024, organised by Visit Qatar, broke attendance records, drawing 100,000 visitors, a 33.3% increase from the previous year.

The month-long festival, that began in mid-July, featured 10 themed zones, live performances, and concerts, offering fun-filled entertainment for families.

With over 50 international brands including Barbie, Marvel, and Naruto, the festival brought beloved characters to life and introduced new favourites like Mr. Bean and Barney.

The event’s closing ceremony was marked by spectacular performances of prominent Arab artists.

Tasweer Awards 2024

Tasweer Awards

Tasweer Awards 2024 brought together diverse talents of photographers from Western Asia and North Africa to support and showcase their works to a global audience.

Ten awardees were offered a prize of QR 30,000 each. The winners were also given the chance to exhibit their work at the Tasweer 2025 Festival.

This year’s winners included Mahmoud Abu Hamda’s ‘The Journey of Survival’ and Musab Abu Shama’s ‘Tadween,’ who were awarded the Tasweer Project Award at the Fire Station Museum in Doha.

Common themes were the plights of the Palestinian people as well as the conflict in Sudan.

Echoes of Lost Innocence art installation

Doha News

Msheireb Properties unveiled the “Echoes of Lost Innocence” art installation in solidarity with the children of Gaza amid Israel’s relentless war on the territory.

Designed by multidisciplinary artist Bachir Mohamad, the installation was displayed at Barahat Msheireb from September 16-24.

Each sculpture is depicted wearing black shirts with the message: “I’m not just a number. I’m human. With an identity. With a homeland. I am Palestine”.

Al Ghorrah

Qatar Foundation

The first edition of Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts was held at Oxygen Park in Education City, featuring a range of cultural performances from renowned actors and orchestras of key literary works including “Al Feel Ya Malik Al Zaman” and “1001 Nights.”

Visitors also enjoyed workshops for children on doll-making, box decoration, crafts, and Arabic calligraphy, as well as global culinary experiences.

Ajyal 2024

Ajyal Film Festival

The Ajyal Film Festival was a testament to Doha’s love of global cinema and cultural storytelling.

The annual festival embodied the theme of ‘Moments that Matter,’ with a magnifying glass held to Palestine and Sudan. The eight-day festival featured 66 films from 42 countries screened across theatres in Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail and VOX Cinemas at Doha Festival City.

The film festival also included jam-packed events on the sidelines, such as interactive discussions, inclusive screenings, film exhibition and Qatar’s largest pop-culture event – Geekend.

Qatar National Day

Doha News

Despite the cancellation of the annual military parade, Qatar National Day brought celebrations across Doha for all. Activities at Darb Al Sai’s ranged from the children’s uniform parade and the Aardah sword dance to the launch of the Sana Qatar initiative, which showcased Qatar’s heritage through documentary films and interactive video experiences.

At Lusail Boulevard, children played traditional Qatari games and artisans displayed their cultural handworks to thousands of visitors.

Katara Culture Village also featured booths selling traditional food and falcons on display for visitors to learn about Qatar’s rich history with these birds of prey.